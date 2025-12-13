// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, December 13, 2025
25 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Part-time MBS waiter steals 88 bottles of wine worth more than S$25,000 in over two months, pulls off online scam

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A part-time waiter stole 88 bottles of fine wine, amounting to more than S$25,000 in a span of two months, and resold them online. The 33-year-old suspect pleaded guilty to one charge of embezzlement and one charge of deception and was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment. 

According to case investigations, the suspect worked at a lounge in the Marina Bay Sands Skypark. After he started working, he had this idea of stealing alcohol from the bar and reselling it on online shopping platforms. 

It was revealed that he committed theft on more than four occasions, and stole alcohol, including 74 bottles of Dom Pérignon Vintage Champagne, 6 bottles of Krug – Grande Cuvée, 6 bottles of Cristal Brut 2014 Champagne, 1 bottle of Cristal Rose 2013 Champagne, and 1 bottle of Hibiki 21-year-old whisky.

Furthermore, the prosecutor also declared that they claimed 68 bottles of Dom Pérignon Vintage Champagne when the man was arrested, but the rest of the wine can not be found. The suspect did not make any compensation for them. 

See also  Man discovers he lost thousands of dollars worth of valuables during flight

An online liquor business

Additionally, the suspect also operated an online liquor business and agreed to sell 12 bottles of 25-year-old Macallan whisky to a 59-year-old buyer. 

The victim paid a deposit before the transaction, and the suspect asked to transfer S$3,000 to his account, claiming it belonged to a supplier. The suspect changed the name of his personal bank account beforehand to deceive buyers. With this, the suspect kept the money, and until now, he has only made partial compensation to the buyer. 

In similar theft news, it was recently reported that a woman lost three pieces of her jewellery, amounting to more than $6,000. 

Case investigations revealed that her roommate stole these pieces and pawned them.  The roommate then denied the accusations and even declared that the jewellery belonged to his deceased ex-girlfriend. 

Read more about the story here.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //