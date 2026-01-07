// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
The Centrepoint
Photo: Google Maps
Property
1 min.Read

Part of The Centrepoint up for en bloc sale for a guide price of S$418M

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: The leasehold portion of The Centrepoint on Orchard Road has been put up for collective sale at a guide price of S$418 million, or S$2,709 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr), after factoring in a S$260 million Land Betterment Charge to top up the lease to 99 years and increase the total gross floor area to a plot ratio of 5.6.

The sale covers 132 leasehold strata units, including 66 retail units and 66 residential units. The remaining 151 retail units of the property will not be part of the tender, Savills Singapore said on Wednesday (Jan 7).

Currently, the site is zoned for commercial use under the 2025 Master Plan. It has a gross plot ratio of 5.6 and can be developed up to 10 storeys.

Jeremy Lake, Managing Director of Investment Sales and Capital Markets at Savills Singapore, said they are confident they can exceed the guide price, as developers have been bidding aggressively for Government Land Sales (GLS) sites, with some keen to buy a part of The Centrepoint.

See also  US Federal Reserve rate hike expected to impact loans here

The Centrepoint is directly linked to Somerset MRT station and is located close to Singapore’s Central Business District (CBD) and Marina Bay.

The public tender will close on Feb 26, 2026, at 3 p.m. /TISG

Read also: Million-dollar HDB resale flats rise nearly 50% to over 1,500 in 2025

