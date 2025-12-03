Parliament slams prosecutors after China espionage trial crumbles

UNITED KINGDOM: Parliament’s security committee has delivered a scathing assessment of how a high-profile espionage case was handled, calling the process “shambolic” and pointing to poor communication and mismatched expectations as key reasons the trial fell apart.

Confusion and collapse: A trial unravels

The joint committee on the national security strategy (JCNSS) spent six weeks investigating the failed prosecution of Christopher Cash, a former parliamentary researcher, and Christopher Berry, a teacher accused of spying for Beijing. In a surprising move last September, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) dropped the charges, saying there was not enough evidence that China posed a direct threat to UK national security.

MPs described the case as “beset by confusion,” saying multiple opportunities to set things right were missed. The committee warned that the mishandling of the case had created a “crisis of public confidence” and even fueled speculation about government conspiracies.

Missed signals and systemic weaknesses

The statement emphasized recurring mistakes by the CPS, enquiring why a July 2024 court verdict on a Bulgarian spy group abruptly altered their method of investigating the case. It also criticized the government for not having clear processes to escalate concerns and said oversight from ministers and national security advisers was “insufficiently robust.”

Despite the serious criticisms, the committee found no evidence of political interference. Senior Conservatives’ claims that the prosecution had been sabotaged at the highest levels were dismissed.

Scrutiny falls on senior figures

Several senior officials, including Stephen Parkinson, director of public prosecutions, and Matthew Collins, deputy national security adviser, gave evidence to the committee. Inquiries were raised about whether government ministers or consultants prejudiced the case, principally surrounding a conference of senior officials just a few days before the charges were thrown down.

The committee concluded that prosecutors had already decided they lacked sufficient evidence before the meeting and found no sign of improper influence. Attorney General Richard Hermer was judged to have acted “with constitutional propriety,” even if he had not been proactive in assisting the CPS.

Recommendations for a smoother future

The MPs called for reforms to ensure better communication between the government and the CPS and stronger support for deputy national security advisers. They suggested formalising procedures for handling sensitive cases and creating a mandatory case “conference” within 30 days of charges being brought to prevent confusion in future prosecutions.

Both the CPS and the government welcomed the report. A CPS spokesperson said they would carefully review the recommendations, while a government spokesperson stressed that claims of interference were “baseless” and reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to protecting national security.