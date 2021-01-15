Park Shin Hye plays a fierce protector in new series Sisyphus: The Myth

- Advertisement -

Park Shin Hye plays a fierce protector in the new series Sisyphus: The Myth

Actress Park Shin Hye will return to the small screen in winter in the role of a fierce female warrior and agent in her new JTBC special drama series Sisyphus: The Myth says Allkpop on Jan 15.

The series will air this February 2021 after ongoing Wed-Thurs series, Run On. Sisyphus: The Myth is a fantasy/mystery drama focused around a genius scientist, Han Tae Sool. He is a revolutionary scientist and engineer who has devoted his life to researching an unidentified existence which lives among humans on earth.

Han soon finds out that the group of unidentified beings wants to use his intellect and skills for dangerous purposes.

A protector by the name of Kang Seo Hae is sent by another mysterious group to safeguard Han. Actress Park Shin Hye is starring as the protector responsible for safeguarding the genius Han Tae Sool from evil, Kang Seo Hae.

Kang Seo Hae gives off the aura of an experienced soldier, shouldering a colourful, personalised rifle along with her charismatic military gear.

Actor Jo Seung Woo stars opposite Park Shin Hye, playing the scientist Han Tae Sool in a rather goofy and nerdy role. Fans can look forward to the mystery, the action, and the chemistry between these two veteran stars when JTBC’s ‘Sisyphus: The Myth’ premieres next month!

Born on February 18, 1990, Park Shin Hye is a South Korean actress, singer and model. She gained recognition for starring in melodramas Stairway to Heaven (2003) and Tree of Heaven (2006). Considered one of the most prolific actresses of her age, Park received further recognition for her roles in the television dramas You’re Beautiful (2009), The Heirs (2013), Pinocchio (2014–2015), Doctors (2016), Memories of the Alhambra (2018–2019) and #Alive (2020).

In 2015, Park ranked 33rd in Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list and 12th in 2017.

Park became known when she played the younger version of Choi Ji-woo’s character in the popular Korean drama Stairway to Heaven in 2003. Thereafter she expanded her filmography through supporting roles in several television series, most notably as a rebellious teenager in the drama special Very Merry Christmas in 2004.

Her first adult leading role was in the South Korean-Japanese melodrama Tree of Heaven (2006), where she received praise from critics for her performance. The series was also aired in Japan, thus giving Park more exposure abroad.