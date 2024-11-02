KOREA: According to PINKVILLA, The Judge from Hell is a current K-drama starring Park Shin Hye as Kang Bit Na, a demon disguised as a human judge on a mission to bring justice to the wicked.

She targets those who lead others to harm, delivering their punishment by sending them straight to Hell.

However, newly released stills highlight a softer side of Kang Bit Na as she shares an emotional moment with Han Da On, played by Kim Jae Young, hinting at a deepening bond that adds intrigue to the storyline.

Plot’s future twists

On Nov 1, 2024, the production team unveiled stills of Kang Bit Na and Han Da On in a courtroom scene for the trial of Jung Tae Gyu.

Kang Bit Na is seen observing Han Da On, the only survivor of the killer’s brutal spree, who lost his entire family in the tragedy.

As he prepares to testify, Han Da On’s raw grief and fury are apparent, and Kang Bit Na’s eyes well with empathy, suggesting a change in her normally detached demeanour.

This moment stirs curiosity about the plot’s future twists.

The drama centres around Kang Bit Na’s quest to punish the merciless, but her encounter with Han Da On, a perceptive detective with a hidden sadness, marks a turning point in her life.

Their developing connection seems poised to impact both characters deeply.

The cast includes Kim In Kwon, Kim Hye Hwa, Lee Joong Ok, Choi Dong Goo, Lee Mi Do, Lee Kyu Han, and Do Eun Ha.

Directed by Park Jin Pyo, The Judge from Hell airs on SBS every Friday and Saturday and premiered on Sept 21, 2024.

Started career as a child actress

Park Shin-hye is a well-known South Korean actress. She started her career as a child actress, gaining recognition for her roles in popular dramas like “Stairway to Heaven” and “Tree of Heaven.”

As she grew older, she transitioned into leading roles, starring in hit dramas such as “You’re Beautiful,” “The Heirs,” “Pinocchio,” and “Doctors.“

She’s known for her versatile acting skills, often portraying strong and compassionate characters.