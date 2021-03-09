Park Shin Hye and Cho Seung Woo share off-camera chemistry

- Advertisement -

Seoul — JTBC’s Sisyphus: The Myth offered a sneak peek of its stars behind the scenes. The fantasy-mystery drama stars Cho Seung Woo as Han Tae Sool, a genius engineer who goes looking for the dangerous truth behind his brother’s death, and Park Shin Hye as Kang Seo Hae, his saviour from a war-torn future. Sisyphus: The Myth released new behind-the-scenes photos on March 7 that show the cute real-life chemistry between Cho Seung Woo and Park Shin Hye.

Unlike the weighty, life-or-death-stakes atmosphere of the drama, the two leads cannot stop smiling and laughing as they joke with each other on the set, leading to some adorable candid shots of the pair.

As reported on Soompi, the producers of Sisyphus: The Myth commented, “The chemistry between the actors is so fantastic that If we were to properly talk about it, our lips would end up hurting from how long we’d have to talk. I think that the reason [Park Shin Hye and Cho Seung Woo] were able to create the flawless chemistry they have now is that they trusted each other, both in terms of their acting and their teamwork.”

- Advertisement -

They continued, “With each new episode, Cho Seung Woo and Park Shin Hye’s A+ chemistry will heat up even more, and you won’t want to miss it. It will be one of the points to look forward to in [future episodes of] the drama. Please keep a close eye on the story to come and what kind of synergy their teamwork will create.”

“Sisyphus: The Myth” airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. KST.

Born on Feb 18, 1990, Park Shin Hye is a South Korean actress and singer. She gained recognition for starring in the melodramas Stairway to Heaven (2003) and Tree of Heaven (2006). Considered one of the most prolific actresses of her generation, Park received further recognition for her roles in the television dramas You’re Beautiful (2009), The Heirs (2013), Pinocchio (2014–2015), Doctors (2016), Memories of the Alhambra (2018–2019) and #Alive (2020).

In 2015, Park ranked 33rd in Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list and 12th in 2017./TISG

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg