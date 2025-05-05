Park Seo Joon’s contribution saves boy’s life

- Advertisement -

KOREA: As reported by the New Straits Times, South Korean actor Park Seo Joon did a good deed recently and shared a touching story on his Instagram story. The actor contributed money to aid a young boy’s life-saving surgery for a brain tumour.

Park Seo Joon, 36, uploaded a photo of a handwritten letter from the boy’s family, who expressed their appreciation for his support that enabled their son to undergo a successful stem cell transplant. The family recounted their devastation in their letter upon learning of the boy’s brain tumour diagnosis in January last year.

Feeling hopeful

They wrote that they felt helpless both mentally and financially because of the surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation, along with the overwhelming treatment costs. The family began to feel hopeful after the boy went through his first stem cell surgery. The son was surprised to learn that a celebrity had sponsored his surgery.

The family wrote that the boy expressed his desire to meet Park Seo Joon in person after his recovery and hoped to become famous so that he, too, could help others. They added that for the first time in a long while, it brought a smile to their faces.

Park Seo Joon, who’s popular for his roles in dramas like ‘What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim‘ (the one where he’s the charming boss!), ‘Itaewon Class‘ (the one about the guy starting his own bar), and most recently, ‘Gyeongseong Creature,’ made his big Hollywood debut in the movie ‘The Marvels‘ just in 2023.

Hope and courage

The family expressed their gratitude, saying that the actor’s invaluable support has given the family hope and courage. They aspire, along with their child, to become a family that extends help to others. Park Seo Joon responded by sharing the letter on Instagram, reiterating his commitment to “live well” and expressing his hope to meet the boy after his recovery.

He also provided a Samsung Medical Centre letter verifying that his donation allowed a patient to undergo surgery.

Park Seo Joon has shown charity before.

Back in 2020, he showed his big heart by donating a pretty significant amount—100 million won (S$92,000)—to help people in South Korea who were affected by the floods.

Then, in 2023, when terrible earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria, he didn’t hesitate to donate another 100 million won to help with the relief efforts there too. It’s really admirable how he steps up to help when people are going through tough times.

A popular and accomplished actor

Park SeoJoon (박서준), born Park Yong Kyu (박용규) on Dec 16, 1988, is a highly popular and accomplished South Korean actor.

He made his entertainment debut in 2011 but gained significant recognition for his charming and versatile performances in numerous successful television dramas and films. He’s known for his ability to excel in various genres, from romantic comedies to action-packed thrillers.