KOREA: As reported by Soompi, Park Eun Bin and Sol Kyung Gu recently shared their thoughts on their upcoming drama, “Hyper Knife”, a medical crime thriller about two brilliant but conflicted neurosurgeons.

The story follows Jeong Se Ok (Park Eun Bin), a once-promising doctor whose career was derailed by her mentor, Choi Deok Hee (Sol Kyung Gu), a world-renowned surgeon. Years later, their fates intertwine again, reigniting a tense and emotional rivalry.

Jeong Se Ok, once an ambitious neurosurgeon, lost everything after Choi Deok Hee’s betrayal, forcing her to work in the shadows.

Dramatic power struggle

Their reunion after six years sets the stage for a dramatic power struggle.

Reflecting on her role, Park Eun Bin described Se Ok as her most raw and instinctive character to date. She aimed to convey deep, unfiltered emotions, allowing viewers to connect with her journey.

Sol Kyung Gu was drawn to the project partly because of Park Eun Bin’s casting, saying her involvement intrigued him.

Regarding his portrayal of Choi Deok Hee, Sol Kyung Gu focused on making him a layered, unpredictable character. He likened Deok Hee to a man stranded on a deserted island, emphasising the need to show his vulnerabilities rather than portraying him too rigidly.

Compelling storytelling

Director Kim Jung Hyun praised Sol Kyung Gu’s effortless yet impactful performance. He also highlighted the dynamic between the two leads, noting that their contrasting styles make for compelling storytelling.

Park Eun Bin concluded that Hyper Knife offers a unique take on the mentor-mentee dynamic, one filled with tension and complexity that will keep viewers engaged.

Sol Kyung Gu is a highly regarded South Korean actor known for his versatile and powerful performances. He has starred in numerous critically acclaimed films, including “Peppermint Candy” (1999), “Oasis” (2002), “Silmido” (2003), and the “Public Enemy” series.