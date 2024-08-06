;
Park Bo Gum’s new drama “Good Boy” features him as an Olympic gold medallist boxer

ByLydia Koh

August 6, 2024

New stills from JTBC’s upcoming drama “Good Boy” with Park Bo Gum have been revealed.

“Good Boy” is an action-comedy drama that follows a group of Olympic medalists who, after facing financial difficulties, short-lived careers, injuries, and various challenges, become special police officers.

This team, known as the “Olympics Avengers,” uses their athletic skills to combat violent crime. The drama features an ensemble cast including Park Bo Gum, Kim So Hyun, Oh Jung Se, Lee Sang Yi, Heo Sung Tae, and Tae Won Suk.

In the new stills, Park Bo Gum is seen as Yoon Dong Joo, a national boxer from South Korea. His muscular, tanned physique is highlighted in a blue uniform, portraying his character’s physical prowess.

Photo: Instagram/JTBC Drama

National boxer

Another image shows Yoon Dong Joo proudly wearing a gold medal after winning the men’s middleweight final.

Yoon Dong Joo, born with a natural talent for fighting, becomes an Olympic hero. However, after an unexpected event, he faces despair and starts anew as a police officer. Through this journey, he rediscovers his fighting instincts while battling injustice.

The debut of “Good Boy” is scheduled for the latter part of 2024. Stay tuned for more updates!

Highly acclaimed

Park Bo Gum is a highly acclaimed South Korean actor known for his versatile acting and charming personality. He has captured the hearts of millions with his diverse roles in film and television.

He gained significant recognition for his roles in Reply 1988, playing a lovable and relatable character as a genius Go player. In Love in the Moonlight, he showcased his regal demeanor as the Joseon crown prince.

In Encounter, he played a free-spirited young man who falls for an older woman.

His influence extends beyond the screen. He’s been named Gallup Korea’s Television Actor of the Year and topped the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list. His strong brand reputation has earned him numerous endorsement deals.

He effortlessly transitions between different roles, showcasing his acting range. His gentle and kind personality has made him a beloved figure in the entertainment industry. His musical abilities, particularly his piano skills, have added to his appeal.

