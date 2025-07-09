Parents of accident victim seek good Samaritans who tried to save their late son

SINGAPORE: The parents of a man who died following a serious accident along Changi Coastal Road last month are appealing for help to find the passers-by who stopped to render aid to their son in his final moments.

In a post shared on Monday (July 7) through the Facebook group ROADS.sg, the grieving parents revealed that their son was involved in a severe car accident that occurred at about 5am on June 22.

They shared that they have heard that several members of the public came forward at the scene, attempting to resuscitate the man by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before paramedics arrived.

“Although he has since passed on, our family is deeply grateful to know that in his final moments, there were compassionate strangers who tried their best to help,” the parents wrote in their message.

They said they were moved by the courage and kindness of those who tried to help, and they now hope to connect with the individuals personally to express their thanks.

“If you were there, or know someone who was, please reach out to us. We would like to personally thank you for your courage, kindness, and effort. Please help share this so it can hopefully reach the people who were there,” the parents added.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the family via the ROADS.sg Facebook page to help bring them some solace and closure during this difficult time.