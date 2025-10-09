// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Screengrab from https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/cute-boy-playing-labtop-children-s-room_1285553.htm#fromView=search&page=1&position=0&uuid=aec3e602-bdbc-42ef-b9ce-f95fe0aedf7d
Parents left shocked after receiving toys 3-year-old boy ordered online

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

MALAYSIA: A three-year-old boy in Malaysia has left his parents shocked after placing multiple online toy orders under his own name. The incident came to light when the family received a cash-on-delivery package addressed to the young child.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the boy’s mother shared the story on social media, revealing her surprise at the unexpected delivery.

“We checked the phone he usually uses and found out that the orders were all for toys under his name, and there were five of them!” she said.

After discovering the initial package, the family realised that four more orders were on the way. The mother took the opportunity to remind other parents to monitor their children’s behaviour closely and secure their mobile phones, cautioning that failing to do so could lead to unexpected deliveries at their doorstep.

The social media post attracted numerous responses from other parents, many of whom shared similar experiences. One netizen said, “My sister also encountered this situation. Her youngest son bought a toy worth nearly RM400 (about S$123).”

Another parent commented, “My four-year-old son is like this, too. He buys XXXL clothes and then finds out they can’t fit him. It’s too late to regret it.”

