SINGAPORE: Ruling party politician Tin Pei Ling’s latest job change has garneredso much interest that it has sparked a debate on the ethics of job-hopping.

Ms Tin’s professional journey over the past year has been marked by swift transitions. Prior to her new role at MetaComp, she spent nine months at DCS Card Centre, formerly known as Diners Club Singapore.

Before that, she held a position as director of public affairs and policy at superapp Grab, a role that garnered considerable public scrutiny and raised concerns over potential conflicts of interest.

Despite assurances to keep her parliamentary duties separate from her corporate responsibilities, Ms Tin was swiftly moved to a corporate development role at Grab shortly after her appointment became public. Her tenure at Grab lasted a mere seven months before her departure.

As news of her latest appointment broke, the politician was accused of being a “bad influence” to young Singaporeans as a “job-hopper.” Some others, however, have dubbed her an “antiwork hero.”

Ms Tin’s career moves also ignited a debate about job-hopping in Singapore. While some view it as a detrimental practice, others online questioned why it’s seen as something negative in Singapore.

One Singaporean voiced support for Ms Tin, suggesting that job-hopping is a form of knowing one’s value: “If your current employer doesn’t see you as valuable as the new employer, it’s okay to hop right?“

The commenter pointed out the same thing happens in retrenchments: “Same thing when the company is doing badly and has to retrench, they also don’t care how long you stayed right?” “Have to look at it from both sides,” she noted.

However, others argue that although they don’t think job-hopping is bad, and that “we should do what’s best for our own career,” frequent job changes can be viewed negatively by employers who may perceive such candidates as lacking commitment or stability.

“Companies invest time and resources in training employees,” noted one commenter, “only to see them leave after a few months,” needing to rehire and retrain.

“To a prospective employer, if your resume consists of multiple 6-month stints, it’s like telling them there’s no point in hiring you since you will likely leave for another job within 6 months anyway,” he added.

Supporters of job-hopping point to toxic work environments and insufficient compensation as driving factors behind frequent career changes.

“Most companies have a toxic environment and pay peanuts. It’s very easy to want to leave, in my opinion,” remarked one user.

Others admit the same reason for job-hopping. One user noted, “As much as I like to hop around and experience different things, the truth is, the more hops I do, the more difficult it will be to land in a friendly environment.” /TISG