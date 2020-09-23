PAP Minister publicly recites love poem he wrote for his wife

- Advertisement -

Ruling party minister Maliki Osman publicly shared a love poem he had written for his wife, through a video published on social media yesterday (22 Sept). The video, in which Dr Maliki can be seen reciting the poem out loud, was made as a special tribute for his wife Sadiah’s birthday.

Dr Maliki vividly captures what his wife means to him and the depth of his everlasting love for her in his poem, entitled ‘Sadiah, the Queen in Our Hearts’. The poem, which he signs off as “Abang”, is as follows:

“𝒯𝒽𝑒 𝓈𝓅𝓁𝒶𝓉𝓉𝑒𝓇𝒾𝓃𝑔 𝓇𝒶𝒾𝓃 𝒷𝓇𝑒𝒶𝓀𝓈 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝓈𝒾𝓁𝑒𝓃𝒸𝑒 𝑜𝒻 𝒹𝒶𝓌𝓃

𝒯𝒽𝑒 𝒸𝑜𝓁𝒹 𝓌𝒾𝓃𝒹 𝓈𝓌𝒶𝓎𝓈 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝓁𝓊𝓈𝒽 𝒻𝓇𝑜𝓃𝒹𝓈

𝒯𝒽𝑒 𝓅𝓇𝒶𝓎𝑒𝓇 𝒸𝒶𝓁𝓁𝓈, 𝒽𝒶𝓃𝒹𝓈 𝓇𝒶𝒾𝓈𝑒𝒹, 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝒽𝓊𝓂𝒷𝓁𝑒 𝓇𝑒𝓈𝓅𝑜𝓃𝓈𝑒

𝒯𝒽𝑒 𝓈𝓌𝑒𝑒𝓉 𝒶𝓃𝑔𝑒𝓁’𝓈 𝓋𝑜𝒾𝒸𝑒, 𝓁𝒾𝒻𝓉𝓈 𝓉𝒽𝑜𝓈𝑒 𝒻𝑒𝑒𝓁𝒾𝓃𝑔 𝒹𝑜𝓌𝓃 “𝒮𝒶𝒹𝒾𝒶𝒽, 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝒬𝓊𝑒𝑒𝓃 𝒾𝓃 𝑜𝓊𝓇 𝒽𝑒𝒶𝓇𝓉𝓈, 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝒶𝓃𝑔𝑒𝓁 𝓌𝒽𝑜 𝓀𝑒𝑒𝓅𝓈 𝓊𝓈 𝓈𝓉𝓇𝑜𝓃𝑔

𝒲𝒽𝑒𝓃 𝓈𝒽𝑒 𝓁𝑜𝑜𝓀𝓈 𝓊𝓅, 𝒸𝓁𝑒𝒶𝓇 𝓈𝓀𝒾𝑒𝓈 𝑜𝓅𝑒𝓃 𝒷𝓁𝓊𝑒

𝒲𝒽𝑒𝓃 𝓈𝒽𝑒 𝓈𝓅𝑒𝒶𝓀𝓈, 𝒽𝑒𝒶𝓇𝓉𝓈 𝓂𝑒𝓁𝓉 𝓈𝑜 𝓉𝓇𝓊𝑒

𝒲𝒽𝑒𝓃 𝓈𝒽𝑒 𝓉𝑜𝓊𝒸𝒽𝑒𝓈, 𝓈𝑜𝓇𝓇𝑜𝓌𝓈 𝒹𝒾𝓈𝒶𝓅𝓅𝑒𝒶𝓇 𝓌𝒾𝓉𝒽𝑜𝓊𝓉 𝒶 𝒸𝓁𝓊𝑒

𝒲𝒽𝑒𝓃 𝓈𝒽𝑒 𝓈𝓂𝒾𝓁𝑒𝓈, 𝓈𝑜𝑜𝓉𝒽𝑒𝓈 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝓈𝑜𝓊𝓁 𝓁𝒾𝓀𝑒 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝓂𝑜𝓇𝓃𝒾𝓃𝑔 𝒹𝑒𝓌 “𝒮𝒶𝒹𝒾𝒶𝒽, 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝒬𝓊𝑒𝑒𝓃 𝒾𝓃 𝑜𝓊𝓇 𝒽𝑒𝒶𝓇𝓉𝓈, 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝒶𝓃𝑔𝑒𝓁 𝓌𝒽𝑜 𝓁𝑒𝒶𝓋𝑒𝓈 𝓃𝑜 𝑜𝓃𝑒 𝒾𝓃 𝓈𝑜𝓁𝒾𝓉𝓊𝒹𝑒

𝒮𝒽𝑒 𝒸𝒶𝓇𝑒𝓈 𝓌𝒾𝓉𝒽 𝓈𝒾𝓃𝒸𝑒𝓇𝒾𝓉𝓎

𝒮𝒽𝑒 𝓈𝑜𝓁𝓋𝑒𝓈 𝓅𝓇𝑜𝒷𝓁𝑒𝓂𝓈 𝓌𝒾𝓉𝒽 𝑒𝒻𝒻𝒾𝒸𝒾𝑒𝓃𝒸𝓎

𝒮𝒽𝑒 𝓁𝒾𝒻𝓉𝓈 𝓈𝓅𝒾𝓇𝒾𝓉𝓈 𝓌𝒾𝓉𝒽 𝓁𝒾𝓋𝑒𝓁𝓎 𝑒𝓃𝑒𝓇𝑔𝓎

𝒮𝒽𝑒 𝒻𝓊𝓁𝒻𝒾𝓁𝓁𝓈 𝓃𝑒𝑒𝒹𝓈 𝓇𝑒𝓈𝑜𝓊𝓇𝒸𝑒𝒻𝓊𝓁𝓁𝓎 “𝒮𝒶𝒹𝒾𝒶𝒽, 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝒬𝓊𝑒𝑒𝓃 𝒾𝓃 𝑜𝓊𝓇 𝒽𝑒𝒶𝓇𝓉𝓈, 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝒶𝓃𝑔𝑒𝓁 𝓌𝒽𝑜 𝓅𝑒𝓇𝓈𝑜𝓃𝒾𝒻𝒾𝑒𝓈 𝒷𝑒𝒶𝓊𝓉𝓎

𝐻𝑒𝓇 𝓈𝓉𝑜𝓇𝒾𝑒𝓈 𝓂𝒶𝓀𝑒 𝒽𝒾𝓈𝓉𝑜𝓇𝓎 𝒸𝑜𝓂𝑒 𝒶𝓁𝒾𝓋𝑒

𝐻𝑒𝓇 𝑀𝒾𝒹𝒶𝓈 𝓉𝑜𝓊𝒸𝒽 𝓂𝒶𝓀𝑒𝓈 𝒸𝑜𝓁𝑜𝓊𝓇𝓈 𝓈𝒽𝒾𝓃𝑒 𝒷𝓇𝒾𝑔𝒽𝓉

𝐻𝑒𝓇 𝓅𝒶𝓈𝓈𝒾𝑜𝓃, 𝒽𝑒𝓇 𝓌𝑜𝓇𝓀, 𝓈𝑜 𝒻𝓊𝓁𝓁 𝑜𝒻 𝒹𝓇𝒾𝓋𝑒

𝐻𝑒𝓇 𝓌𝑜𝓇𝒹𝓈 𝑜𝒻 𝓌𝒾𝓈𝒹𝑜𝓂, 𝒷𝓇𝒾𝑔𝒽𝓉𝑒𝓃 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝓈𝓉𝒶𝓇𝓁𝑒𝓈𝓈 𝓃𝒾𝑔𝒽𝓉 “𝒮𝒶𝒹𝒾𝒶𝒽, 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝒬𝓊𝑒𝑒𝓃 𝒾𝓃 𝑜𝓊𝓇 𝒽𝑒𝒶𝓇𝓉𝓈, 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝒶𝓃𝑔𝑒𝓁 𝓌𝒽𝑜𝓈𝑒 𝓅𝓇𝑒𝓈𝑒𝓃𝒸𝑒 𝒾𝓈 𝑒𝓋𝑒𝓇𝓎𝑜𝓃𝑒’𝓈 𝒹𝑒𝓁𝒾𝑔𝒽𝓉. 𝒮𝒜𝒴𝒜𝒩𝒢 𝒴𝒪𝒰 𝒜𝑅𝐸 𝒯𝐻𝐸 𝒬𝒰𝐸𝐸𝒩 𝐼𝒩 𝑀𝒴 𝐻𝐸𝒜𝑅𝒯, 𝑀𝒴 𝒜𝒩𝒢𝐸𝐿, 𝑀𝒴 𝒮𝒪𝒰𝐿𝑀𝒜𝒯𝐸 𝐻𝒶𝓅𝓅𝓎 𝐵𝒾𝓇𝓉𝒽𝒹𝒶𝓎 𝒮𝒶𝓎𝒶𝓃𝑔. 𝐿𝑜𝓋𝑒, 𝒜𝒷𝒶𝓃𝑔”

Dr Maliki was first elected to Parliament at the 2001 general election. In 2004, following the appointment of Lee Hsien Loong as Prime Minister, Dr Maliki was appointed Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Community Development, Youth and Sports. He was subsequently appointed Parliamentary Secretary for National Development.

In 2010, nearly a decade after he was elected as MP, Dr Maliki was promoted from Parliamentary Secretary to Senior Parliamentary Secretary for National Development. Following the 2011 general election, he also became Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Defence and Mayor of South East District.

Dr Maliki was promoted from Senior Parliamentary Secretary to Minister of State for Defence and National Development during the Cabinet reshuffle in September 2013. After the 2015 general election, he was promoted to be a Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs.

The ruling party politician was promoted to full minister nearly two decades after he joined electoral politics. After the 2020 general election, in which he was elected for a fifth term in Parliament, Dr Maliki was promoted to Minister in Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister of Education and Second Minister of Foreign Affairs.