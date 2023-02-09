Palms Bistro presents: Local Stand-Up Comedy Extravaganza—Void Deck Confessions 

SINGAPORE — Palms Bistro will be hosting its first local stand-up comedy extravaganza, ‘Void-Deck Confessions’ organised by Comic Stars Arising on Feb 10 from 7 pm till late with after-party music by ThatDJJon. Tickets are on sale for $20 each here – https://www.eventbrite.sg/e/void-deck-confessions-volume-1-tickets-519582353807

The stand-up comedy act is a mix of five well-established and up-and-coming comedians coming together and sharing jokes and stories of their lives in Singapore. Among the five acts is Jeremiah Lim (@standup4jeremiah) who started his stand-up comedy act about six months ago.

“I only started doing this about half a year ago, but I have been following the scene for a long time and I enjoy stand-up comedy. I know these people and they have been great to me, giving me pointers and showing me the way ever since I started my journey,” said Lim.

While he is known as a rising star among his peers, Lim prefers to stay humble and feels he still has a lot to learn from his other seasoned stand-up comedians.

“I won’t say that I am a rising star, but we all love what we are doing and it is a form of performing arts. We have our own full-time job, and when we have the opportunity to come together and organised such an event, we love to make people laugh,” added Lim, who works in an events company.

Lim admits that initially, he does get nervous before he gets on stage to perform, but nowadays he tries to play it cool and looks forward to seeing the crowd and it calms his nerves.

“I do take inspiration from other comedy acts, but I write my own material for every show. Whenever the audience laughs, of course, I feel good. That is what we are supposed to do. It is a stand-up comedy.”

Lim explained that his team intends to make it a monthly stand-up comedy act at Palms Bistro. Other comedians that will be performing on Friday include Gurpal Kalra, Hag, Aswin, and Shai.

