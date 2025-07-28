Padriag Harrington cemented golfing career legacy by winning this year’s Senior British Open title

ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM: World Golf Hall of Fame Padraig Harrington recently added another major highlight to his golfing career by winning the Senior British Open. This victory marked his second senior major title of the year, following his U.S. Senior Open win last month at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs.

At Sunningdale Golf Club in Berkshire, England, the Irish golfer successfully finished rounds of 67, 65, 65, and 67 for a total score of 16-under 264. He finished three shots ahead of runners-up Justin Leonard and Thomas Bjorn. With this win, he expressed: “One of the things that myself and my caddie talk about a lot as you get older you reflect on your wins and where you win… Winning here at Sunningdale is very special. It’s really nice to win at the great venues of golf.”

Harrington’s golfing career

The golfer cemented his Hall of Fame reputation through his remarkable plays at golf’s biggest tournaments. He won three major titles—two British Opens and one PGA Championship—between 2007 and 2008, and reached as high as third in the world rankings during the time when Tiger Woods dominated the sport.

This marks Harrington’s 11th victory on the PGA Tour Champions. Moreover, this is his third senior major championship, following his 2022 U.S. Senior Open triumph. This year, he finished tied for second in the Senior PGA Championships, another milestone added in his career as well.

He now joins an elite group of five players in history to have won both the British Open and Senior British Open, alongside golfers Bob Charles, Gary Player, Tom Watson, and Darren Clarke.

“I’m thrilled to have won, but very satisfied that I’ve won a Senior Open with my two Opens… The fact that only five people have ever done it is quite special. I’m quite proud that I’ve managed to survive this long in the game. Longevity, at this stage, I think we look for a lot of things about our legacy in the game. The fact that I’m only the fifth person to have done that double, that’s pretty special,” he declared.

On social media, netizens expressed how proud they are of Harrington’s achievements. One netizen admitted: “You are some man Padraig & make us all so proud of you here in Ireland 🇮🇪. 2 Open Championships & a senior open champion now … Wow 🤩🎉. Congratulations to you & your family and team.”

Another netizen declared: “Well done you are an inspiration to every young golfer in Ireland both boys and girls and particularly in Stackstown where you started. Stackstown is always proud of you.”