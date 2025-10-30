// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, February 4, 2026
29.4 C
Singapore
type here...
Depositphotos/amenic181
Featured NewsJobsSingapore News
2 min.Read

Overworked desktop engineer says boss told him to ‘turn in his resignation letter if he wasn’t happy being at work’

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A desktop engineer recently shared on social media that his team lead told him, in a rather threatening tone, that he should just “turn in his resignation letter if he wasn’t happy being at work”.

In a post on the r/asksg forum on Wednesday (Oct 29), he explained that the confrontation took place after his team lead found out he had reached out to someone higher up in the company for help. The team lead accused him of breaking the hierarchy and took the action as a personal betrayal.

“He [the team lead] basically got pissed off at me,” the desktop engineer said. “He said I ‘broke the trust that took 1 year to build’ because of my actions. Apparently, the one tiny little message I sent to his higher-up got him REALLY riled up for whatever reason.”

The engineer added that he only contacted a higher-up because his workload had become unmanageable and was severely affecting his mental health. 

See also  Lee Bee Wah says Khaw Boon Wan recovering well after dengue fever

“I couldn’t keep up,” he wrote. “I kept asking for a transfer, but the team lead said no, and my mental health kept deteriorating. I nearly even passed out from a panic attack, but the lead didn’t really care.”

“Just LIE FLAT; don’t resign.”

The post quickly caught the attention of other Redditors, who shared their own perspectives and advice in the comments.

One Redditor suggested that office politics could be involved. “Maybe the guy above your team lead doesn’t like him? Your team lead’s full of crap, honestly. What trust nonsense? That’s so corpo-speak.” 

“Then again, it might be that you’re either underperforming or you’re not being honest with your team lead. Without your background context, it’s hard to figure out what’s the best option for you.”

Another commenter advised, “Stay as long as you need to build up your resume, but I would not recommend a permanent stay there. I also had a toxic work environment and colleagues who were slacking or coming in late, which was the absolute breaking point for me before I left.”

See also  M’sian Transport Minister says SG motorists will be notified in advance before VEP is enforced

A third said, “Just LIE FLAT; don’t resign. Clock in on time, leave on time. Collect pay and find a job.”

A fourth added, “Don’t resign without a job lined up; the market is very bad now.”

In other news, a woman took to an online forum to share that her boyfriend has never once initiated a date or treated her to a meal throughout their nine-month relationship.

Posting on the r/SGexams subreddit, the woman prefaced her story by stating that she has no issue spending money on her partner and has always been generous in their relationship.

“Before I start and before y’all come at me, I want to share that I HAVE and am very willing to spend money on my BF,” she wrote.

Read more: ‘Is this SG men these days?’ — Woman says her BF never once initiated a date or treated her

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Same raise for everyone? What ‘peanut butter’ pay increases mean for workers

SINGAPORE: Top-performing employees may have less to celebrate this...

Grab started in Malaysia — so why is it seen as a Singapore product?

SINGAPORE: A viral exchange between a Grab driver and...

‘Burnout is so real’: SG worker considers quitting just days after receiving annual bonus

SINGAPORE: After collecting her annual bonus, a Singaporean worker...

‘It’s getting a bit demoralising, honestly’: Computer science graduate, 8 months into job hunting, asks how other jobseekers are coping

SINGAPORE: A computer science graduate has turned to Reddit...

Singapore Politics

Ex-WP chief Low Thia Khiang seen at outreach, fans urge return in 2030

SINGAPORE: Former Workers’ Party chief Low Thia Khiang was...

Leong Mun Wai questions public confidence in NMP scheme

SINGAPORE: The Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme is...

Pritam Singh’s Removal: 78% of respondents disagree in an online poll

SINGAPORE: An online poll posted on Jan 15, the...

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

© The Independent Singapore

// //