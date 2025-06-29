// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Photos: CollinRugg/X
1 min.Read

Overweight tourist forcibly removed from plane after he demands emergency exit seat

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

A Lion Air flight departing from Bangkok experienced an unexpected delay after a passenger became disruptive over a seating issue, forcing authorities to remove him from the aircraft.

According to reports from international media outlets including the New York Post, The Mirror, and Viral Press, a British male passenger, described as overweight, expressed dissatisfaction with the legroom in his assigned window seat. Noticing that the emergency exit row offered more space, he requested to be moved but his request was denied by the flight attendants.

Frustrated, the man reportedly lost control of his temper and argued with the cabin crew. The situation escalated until law enforcement officers were called in.

Footage shared on X showed the passenger, wearing a bright orange Garfield shirt, being forcibly removed from his seat. In the video, his arms are bound as several officers drag him down the plane aisle and escort him off the aircraft.

A fellow passenger who captured the video shared that at first, he thought the plane couldn’t take off because the man was sick, but it turned out that he just felt that the economy class seats were too crowded and insisted on changing to the emergency exit seat.

See also  Big Brother Watching: Hong Kong's plan to install thousands of surveillance cameras on its streets raises concerns that it's getting more like China

The disturbance caused by the passenger’s outburst led to a significant delay, with the flight departing nearly an hour later than scheduled.

