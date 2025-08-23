Over S$22,000 raised through tennis to support migrant workers at Shaheed Alam’s Project Love-All 2025

Shaheed Alam has shown his dedication by allowing sport to be a bearer of change through his charity project called Project Love-All. This initiative made use of tennis to raise over S$22,000 to help Singapore’s migrant workers, with the help of the organisation ItsRainingRaincoats (IRR).

The charity event happened at the Savitar Tennis Centre last August 17, 2025, and it brought together over 100 people from different backgrounds to support the welfare and social inclusion of migrant workers. With the presence of Mr. Edwin Tong, the Minister of Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs, and the participation of radio host Jean Danker from Class 95 as host, the special tennis session on the court with migrant workers was a success.

Generous contributions from sponsors also played a significant role in greatly increasing the fundraising results.

Highlights of the event

Some of the highlights from the special tennis session were the doubles competition featuring the community participants. Furthermore, all of the people gathered were given the opportunity to witness a pro challenge match between national athletes like Bill Chah, Luke Koh, and Deanne Choo.

“It was heartwarming to see the tennis community, partners, family, and friends come together for such a meaningful cause. The turnout and funds raised exceeded our expectations. This is only the beginning — I hope Project Love-All will continue to grow and support other communities in the years ahead,” said Shaheed Alam on the success of the event.

The Project Love-All initiative first started in 2020 with the goal of using tennis to connect with and support the community. The event raised more than S$7,400 in its first year, and it provided meals for 880 migrant workers during Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

This year is a big leap for the cause, achieving much more in both fundraising and community involvement. More so, Shaheed dedicated this event to his late father, whose “kindness towards migrant workers continues to inspire this meaningful initiative.”

On social media, ItsRainingRaincoats (IRR) admitted that they are honoured to be part of this inspiring fundraiser and that the workers enjoyed their time on the court.

“The event, Serving Our Heroes, raised over $22,000 to support the well-being and social integration of Singapore’s migrant worker community. We are deeply honoured to be the beneficiary of this generous fundraiser. Many of the workers were initially apprehensive but soon found their rhythm on the court, showing incredible spirit and enthusiasm. Goodie bags from various sponsors added to the day’s celebration,” the post stated.