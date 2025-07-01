Over 950,000 eligible Singaporean households to get U-Save, S&CC rebates this July

SINGAPORE: Over 950,000 Singaporean households living in Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats will receive up to S$190 in U-Save rebates and up to a month of Service & Conservancy Charges (S&CC) rebates this July to help with utilities and estate upkeep charges, depending on their flat type, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said in a press release on Monday (June 30).

The payouts are part of the permanent GST Voucher (GSTV) scheme and enhanced Assurance Package, aimed at supporting lower- to middle-income HDB households.

The rebates are given out every quarter in April, July, October, and January. July’s disbursement marks the second round for the financial year.

Over the full financial year, eligible households can receive up to S$760 in U-Save rebates and up to 3.5 months of S&CC rebates, depending on their flat type.

Eligible households do not need to take any action. The U-Save rebates will be credited directly to their utility accounts with SP Services, while the S&CC rebates will go straight into their respective town councils.

Residents who want to check their eligibility for S&CC rebates can log in to My HDBPage on the HDB InfoWEB using their SingPass.

