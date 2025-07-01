// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, October 7, 2025
Singapore residential housing
Photo: Depositphotos/tang90246
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Over 950,000 eligible Singaporean households to get U-Save, S&CC rebates this July

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Over 950,000 Singaporean households living in Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats will receive up to S$190 in U-Save rebates and up to a month of Service & Conservancy Charges (S&CC) rebates this July to help with utilities and estate upkeep charges, depending on their flat type, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said in a press release on Monday (June 30).

The payouts are part of the permanent GST Voucher (GSTV) scheme and enhanced Assurance Package, aimed at supporting lower- to middle-income HDB households.

The rebates are given out every quarter in April, July, October, and January. July’s disbursement marks the second round for the financial year.

Over the full financial year, eligible households can receive up to S$760 in U-Save rebates and up to 3.5 months of S&CC rebates, depending on their flat type.

Eligible households do not need to take any action. The U-Save rebates will be credited directly to their utility accounts with SP Services, while the S&CC rebates will go straight into their respective town councils.

See also  Over 950,000 eligible Singaporeans to receive first U-Save and S&CC rebates this April, but netizen says it's 'temporary handouts meant to sway votes'

Residents who want to check their eligibility for S&CC rebates can log in to My HDBPage on the HDB InfoWEB using their SingPass.

U-Save and S&CC rebates 2025
Photo: MOF

/TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

