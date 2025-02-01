SINGAPORE: While a tiff between the supporters of two of Singapore’s political parties made the news early in January, the vast majority of respondents in a recent poll expressed disinterest in the matter, and very few said they supported either party.

On Jan 4, Progress Singapore Party’s S Nallakaruppan wrote in a Facebook post that members of the ruling People’s Action Party had demonstrated “unprofessional behaviour” during block visits that day at Goodview Gardens at Bukit Gombak, Choa Chu Kang GRC. His post went on to be widely commented on and shared.

However, PAP MP Low Yen Ling, who has been representing Bukit Gombak since 2011, told a very different story in a Facebook post of her own on Jan 8. Ms Low wrote that she had heard from the PAP volunteers who were present during the incident, who said the account published by Mr Nallakaruppan was untrue and that two male PAP volunteers had been “physically manhandled” by the PSP team.

The MP added that the female volunteers whose pictures were posted in the PSP member’s Facebook post had become victims of doxxing, the act of revealing a person’s information online without their consent.

Thousands of people have since weighed in regarding the squabble by responding to a survey on answers.sg. Mustshare News published the survey’s results on Thursday (Jan 30), when the poll had 4,678 respondents.

In answer to the question, “How do you view the ongoing PAP vs PSP squabble?”, 85.1 per cent said they “don’t care”, and 6.8 per cent said they were “neutral” and that “both parties should focus on issues”. Surprisingly, however, 5 per cent said they supported the PSP, while 2 per cent said they were for the ruling party. The remaining one per cent said they supported neither party.

A quick check of the answers in the poll.sg page on Friday afternoon (Jan 31) shows that the number of respondents has increased to 7,122, which could mean that its results may have changed significantly.

The furore over the incident at Bukit Gombak has since died down, although PSP filed a police report. Ms Low wrote in her post that she was looking forward to a full investigation from the police and “for the whole truth to become public.” /TISG

