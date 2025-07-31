Over $70,000 raised for ‘migrant heroes’ of Tanjong Katong sinkhole rescue

Singapore: In a remarkable show of gratitude and unity, Singaporeans have raised over $70,000 in a fundraiser titled “Honouring Courage: Support the Brave Workers Behind the Sinkhole Rescue”. The campaign aims to reward the team of migrant workers who rescued a female driver after her car was swallowed by a sudden sinkhole along Tanjong Katong Road South on July 26.

The harrowing incident unfolded around 5:50 pm, when a portion of the road collapsed — allegedly due to a structural failure at an adjacent construction site. According to a preliiminary investigation by the PUB, Singapore’s national water agency, the collapse could be linked to the failure of a concrete caisson ring.

Amid the chaos, a group of construction workers sprang into action. Within minutes, they tossed down a nylon rope and managed to pull the woman to safety — just as her car was nearly completely submerged in murky water. Their quick thinking and teamwork saved her life in under three minutes, drawing widespread praise from the public as the incident was recorded and circulated on social media.

Fundraiser and public support

The charity ItsRainingRaincoats, which advocates for the welfare of migrant workers in Singapore, launched the fundraiser shortly after the incident. The organisation confirmed that, aside from platform processing fees, 100% of the funds raised will be distributed among the workers involved and directly transferred to their bank accounts.

“This campaign was created as a way to thank the workers and recognise their contribution to the community,” the charity stated.

Singaporeans responded swiftly and generously, helping the fundraiser surpass its initial goal. The campaign has become a symbol of appreciation for the often-unseen contributions of migrant workers who help build and maintain the city’s infrastructure.



Recognition and calls for more

Public reaction has been overwhelmingly positive. Many netizens took to social media to call for formal national recognition, with some even suggesting that the rescuers be offered permanent residency (PR), citizenship or a national award.

While no such formal honours have been announced, Minister of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash visited the workers at their dormitory, where they were presented with appreciation coins. In a further gesture, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam has invited the workers to the Istana Open House on August 3 as honoured guests.

This incident and the public response have underscored the vital role migrant workers play in Singapore’s daily life, In a country where our migrant workers often work behind the scenes, these “migrant heroes” are now being praised not only for their bravery but also for reminding the nation of the shared humanity that connects everyone, regardless of nationality or status.