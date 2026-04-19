Over 130 errant heavy vehicles caught in islandwide crackdown, operators may face fines or jail

SINGAPORE: More than 130 errant heavy vehicles have been detected during recent islandwide enforcement operations, as authorities step up efforts to keep Singapore’s roads safe.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the operations uncovered a range of offences, including overloaded vehicles and those operating without the necessary permits.

Overloading and illegal operations flagged

Of the vehicles caught, more than 80 were found to be overloaded. Such violations pose significant safety risks, as improperly secured or excessive loads could spill onto roads or cause vehicles to become unstable.

In addition, over 50 vehicles were identified as oversized or excluded vehicles operating without valid permits.

Authorities noted that such vehicles are subject to strict regulations because they can obstruct traffic flow and even damage road infrastructure if not properly managed.

Operators who fail to comply with regulations face penalties of up to S$1,000, up to three months’ imprisonment, or both. Repeat offenders may face double the penalties.

LTA emphasised that all operators must adhere to the rules to ensure the safety and convenience of all road users.

Netizens call for stricter and sustained action

The enforcement results sparked discussion online, with some netizens suggesting that the figures may only reflect a small portion of the problem. One commenter described it as the “tip of the iceberg”, implying that more frequent operations could uncover even more violations.

Others questioned whether penalties were being directed at the right parties. A user asked whether fines and jail terms apply to workers or companies, suggesting that holding company management accountable could improve enforcement effectiveness.

Concerns were also raised about repeat offenders. One netizen pointed out that some offenders may not pay fines and continue committing offences, proposing stricter measures such as impounding vehicles until penalties are settled. This reflects a broader sentiment that enforcement should not only detect offences but also ensure compliance afterwards.

Calls for more regular checks were also common. A commenter noted that such exercises should be conducted at shorter intervals to reinforce the message that authorities are serious about tackling non-compliance.

In addition, some highlighted other risky behaviours among heavy vehicles, such as speeding despite having limiters installed, suggesting that enforcement could be expanded beyond overloading and permit violations.

The operation underscores ongoing efforts by authorities to address safety risks posed by heavy vehicles, particularly those that do not comply with regulations.

While enforcement actions have identified numerous violations, public feedback suggests that sustained and consistent monitoring may be key to improving long-term compliance across the sector.

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