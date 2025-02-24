CHINA: A Chinese online influencer, Gu Xixi, sparked widespread outrage after claiming to earn 300,000 yuan (around US$41,000 or SGD55,000) in a single day by doing nothing more than lying in bed. According to the latest South China Morning Post report, the controversial remark, made during a recent live stream, has ignited a firestorm of criticism, with many questioning the value of her so-called “hard-earned” money.

Known for her attention-grabbing antics, Gu Xixi has amassed nearly 5 million followers on a popular social media platform. During her live stream, she boasted about her extraordinary earnings between Feb 8 and 16, revealing that her sales on 1 live-streaming platform had totalled a staggering 10.39 million yuan (US$1.4 million), with an estimated commission of 2.79 million yuan. On another platform, her sales had reached 8.94 million yuan (US$1.2 million) over just 7 days.

“I spent the entire day lying in bed, did nothing, and still made 1.16 million yuan in sales on my Douyin shop, with an estimated commission of 303,200 yuan (US$42,000),” she declared during the broadcast. “The more you criticize me, the more I earn. It’s not about earning hundreds of thousands of yuan per month; it’s about earning it every single day!”

Gu Xixi, born in 1998 in Nantong, Jiangsu province, has built her career on sensational stunts and controversial content, including bizarre acts like swallowing a ping pong ball. However, her rise to fame has been fraught with controversies. Her account has been temporarily suspended multiple times for violating platform rules, with accusations of offensive content, including insulting others and live-streaming explicit acts to attract views.

In a shocking revelation, Gu once admitted that at the age of 15, she was sentenced to 2 and a half years of probation for involvement in a violent altercation. She also dismissed concerns about how her past might impact her children’s future.

Her remarks about her wealth have not been limited to this recent incident. Last November, Gu revealed plans to purchase a 2,000-square-meter villa in her hometown of Nantong, valued at over 20 million yuan (US$2.7 million).

In response to the backlash, Gu attempted to clarify her comments during a livestream on Feb 17, claiming her money was “hard-earned.” She explained that she had intended to provoke those who criticize her, saying, “We did not steal, we did not rob. All the money we make is hard-earned. When I said I did nothing all day, it was meant to provoke people. Do you think I can do nothing all day? I said it just to irritate those haters.”

Despite her attempts to defuse the situation, the public reaction has been overwhelmingly negative. One observer remarked, “It is heartbreaking for a master’s student to watch and a PhD student to cry. She has redefined what ‘hard-earned money’ really means.” Another commenter quipped, “Please ban her account, so she does not have to ‘work so hard!'”

Gu’s latest comments have underscored the growing debate over influencer culture in China, where the line between fame, fortune, and controversy is increasingly blurred. Her actions have brought into sharp focus the immense wealth and privileges some influencers enjoy while sparking frustrations among those struggling to make ends meet in an often challenging economic environment.