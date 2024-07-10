SINGAPORE: Singaporean netizens were outraged when a woman publicly shamed a group of NS men on social media, claiming that they had an unpleasant odour.

“They all smell bad. Really bad. Are they not taught to maintain their hygiene in the army?” the woman wrote on the Facebook Group, ‘Complaint Singapore,’ on Monday (July 8).

The photo she attached shows a group of young NS men dressed in military uniforms, seemingly unaware that their photo had been taken.

Many called out the woman for being insensitive and disrespectful towards the NS men.

One person even labelled her ungrateful, saying she should appreciate that they’re serving in the military and working to protect everyone in Singapore, including herself.

Another responded sarcastically to her post, “You want them to smell of bergamot with floral notes with a hint of ocean breeze fragrance is it ? 😂 then bring them to Sephora or channel and sponsor them.”

Others remarked that her attitude and heart “smelled bad” for publicly shaming the unsuspecting young men on social media.

They said her behaviour unfairly targeted these NS men who were doing their national duty. She showed a lack of understanding of the demanding circumstances and sacrifices of military service–which can sometimes affect their hygiene.

Moreover, a few suggested that she might approach the situation with more empathy and kindness if she put herself in their shoes.

One individual commented, “They are sweating while walking under the sun. How to keep hygiene? Bring perfume along? If you exercise and sweat won’t you smell bad? Hahahaha or do you not even do exercise? 😂 😂 😂 and no one asked you to go near them and smell them.”

Another said, “While you are happily hiding behind and struggling to be a keyboard warrior. They are taught to fight war not body odor. You expect them to smell good and maintain hygiene under inconceivable circumstances?”

However, others took a more neutral stance and proposed a practical suggestion: that the SAF give NS men some time to change into a clean uniform before booking out.

They said this could help improve how the NS men are perceived in public, especially since they represent the SAF when in uniform.

