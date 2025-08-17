‘Our cars cannot be washed?’ — Netizens fume after JB car washes accused of favouring Singapore plates

JOHOR BAHRU: Car wash operators near the Causeway have come under fire after Malaysian motorists alleged that some outlets were refusing to serve locally-registered vehicles while welcoming Singapore cars, which are seen as more profitable customers.

The controversy surfaced when Johor resident Arvint Mariappan shared his experience of being turned away at a car wash near KSL City Mall, where workers told him the outlet only served Singapore-registered vehicles. “It’s frustrating, too. Then our (local) cars — regardless of whether they are big or small — cannot be washed? They only take Singapore-registered cars, maybe because they pay more,” he told Channel News Asia (CNA).

The complaints have since gone viral on social media, sparking heated debate over fairness, profit motives, and the growing spending gap between Malaysians and their Singaporean neighbours.

MBJB vows stricter enforcement

In response, the Johor Bahru Municipal Council (MBJB) said businesses found guilty of discriminatory practices could face licence revocation. Mayor Mohd Haffiz Ahmad added that car washes are now categorised as “high-risk” businesses, subject to tighter checks on environmental compliance and worker permits, as reported by CNA.

While some operators denied favouring Singapore cars, others acknowledged prioritising customers who purchase higher-cost services like waxing and polishing during peak hours. Industry representatives argue that with rising costs, it is natural for businesses to maximise profits — and Singaporean customers, with stronger spending power, are often more willing to pay.

Netizens sound out on Facebook

The debate spilt onto social media, where Malaysians and Singaporeans alike weighed in on whether Johor Bahru car washes were unfairly sidelining local drivers.

On Facebook, many users acknowledged that while Singaporeans often tip more generously and opt for pricier services like waxing and polishing, local motorists should not be made to feel like second-class customers in their own city. One netizen also added that “tipping also plays a part why Singapore car was preferred, especially during high-demand periods,” a comment that reflects the economic incentives operators face.

Others, however, pushed back against the outrage, framing the issue as simple business logic. “Their business, their choice,” wrote one netizen, suggesting that car wash operators should be free to prioritise whichever customers help them stay afloat amid rising costs. Another argued that the criticism was misplaced, adding: “Why differentiate when they pay the same price?” echoing the view that both Malaysian and Singaporean cars are technically charged equally.

Some users also defended operators, noting that claims of discrimination may be exaggerated. “I have not seen any carwash in JB that charges Singapore cars and Malaysia cars with different prices. The carwash operators are hugely maligned,” one Facebook user said.

Meanwhile, another pointed out that location and convenience are the real differentiators: “Why would they? But if I am a JB driver, I wouldn’t wash at Causeway cos the price is 30% to 40% more than washing at a carwash in a suburban area.” For them, the solution lies in avoiding overpriced, high-traffic areas near the Causeway rather than blaming the businesses.

Redditors express their opinions

Over on Reddit, reactions were sharper, with many users baffled by the idea of turning away paying customers. “Why would you do that? Money is money. Why are you rejecting money? Is there a special price for Singaporean cars?” one Redditor questioned. Another echoed the confusion: “Actually weird. If a customer is willing to pay the agreed price, why need to discriminate?”

For some, it was a matter of sheer practicality. “No business acumen at all… If the customer is willing to pay the price, does it matter what nationality the customer is?” a user wrote, criticising the practice as shortsighted. Others were simply puzzled about the logic: “Don’t quite understand, why just for Singaporeans? Isn’t it a service? Can any Malaysian friends shed some light? Why do they do this?”

Taken together, the comments reveal a deeper frustration: beyond just car washes, many Malaysians feel squeezed by the ripple effects of Singapore’s stronger dollar. For locals, being turned away from a neighbourhood service can feel like another reminder of economic inequality at their doorstep, while others shrug it off as a reality of living in a border city where businesses will always gravitate toward higher-spending customers.

Read also: ‘What a nightmare’: Shoppers vent over gridlock at Mid Valley Southkey carpark