Wednesday, May 28, 2025
33.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Photo: sgfollowsall IG
In the Hood
1 min.Read

Otters targeted by stone-throwing men in viral video, NParks steps in

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: The National Parks Board (NParks) has launched an investigation into a suspected animal cruelty case after two men were caught on camera hurling stones at a group of otters in Lorong Halus.

The alleged incident, which took place on Saturday morning (May 24), was brought to public attention by members of the Nature Society Singapore Facebook group.

A video posted to the group shows two men — one dressed in a blue shirt, the other in an orange one — chasing otters near the water’s edge. The footage captures them picking up stones from the grassy banks and throwing them at the startled animals, causing the otters to scatter, with some diving into the water to escape.

According to the original post, one of the men claimed he had resorted to the act because the otters were eating fish.

- Advertisement -

That explanation, however, has not sat well with members of the public. The video quickly circulated online, prompting strong condemnation from netizens. Many pointed out that otters naturally consume fish and that the men’s actions were cruel and showed a lack of respect for wildlife.

See also  Father & daughter almost drown after falling into hole during high tide at Sungei Buloh

Several commenters urged that the perpetrators be held accountable.

NParks has since confirmed that it had received reports about the incident. A spokesperson said the board treats all allegations of animal cruelty seriously and is conducting a thorough investigation.

The spokesman added that ensuring the welfare of animals is a shared responsibility and encouraged members of the public to report any suspected cases of abuse through the NParks website or by calling 1800-476-1600.

- Advertisement -

Under the Animals and Birds Act, individuals found guilty of animal cruelty for the first time can face up to 18 months in prison, a fine of up to $15,000, or both.

Repeat offenders face jail terms of up to three years, fines of up to $30,000, or both.

NParks also reminded the public to observe safe and respectful behaviour around wildlife. Otters generally do not pose a threat unless they are provoked or feel cornered, the spokesperson said.

Members of the public are advised to keep a safe distance and to refrain from feeding, touching, chasing, or attempting to handle otters, especially if otter pups are present, as adult otters are protective and may react defensively.

See also  Singaporean asks corporate workers how they manage a 5-day WFO and still have time for the gym
- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Malaysia

Singaporean man and his newlywed wife arrested for drug trafficking business in Malaysia

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man and his wife have been...
Singapore News

Employment rate of private uni grads drops, but median salary inches up slightly

SINGAPORE: Fewer graduates from private education institutions are finding...

Topics

Malaysia

Singaporean man and his newlywed wife arrested for drug trafficking business in Malaysia

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man and his wife have been...
Singapore News

Employment rate of private uni grads drops, but median salary inches up slightly

SINGAPORE: Fewer graduates from private education institutions are finding...
Health & Fitness

Sleep troubles jump 20% with young adults among the worst hit—sleep centre

SINGAPORE: Sleep centres across Singapore are seeing a rise...
Singapore News

29-year-old migrant worker was killed by reversing dump truck, driver arrested

SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old Bangladeshi migrant worker was killed last...
In the Hood

Young man rushed to hospital after drowning incident in shallow waters at Bishan swimming complex

SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old man was rushed to the hospital...
Singapore News

Body of 65-year-old found floating in Singapore River, police do not suspect foul play

SINGAPORE: A man's body was found floating in the...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Employment rate of private uni grads drops, but median salary inches up slightly

SINGAPORE: Fewer graduates from private education institutions are finding...

29-year-old migrant worker was killed by reversing dump truck, driver arrested

SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old Bangladeshi migrant worker was killed last...

Young man rushed to hospital after drowning incident in shallow waters at Bishan swimming complex

SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old man was rushed to the hospital...

Body of 65-year-old found floating in Singapore River, police do not suspect foul play

SINGAPORE: A man's body was found floating in the...

Business

Singapore Politics

‘Now look elsewhere!’ People’s Power Party candidate Samuel Lee resigns

SINGAPORE: Samuel Lee, who contested in the recent General...

Ng Chee Meng’s political resurrection sparks debate — Bertha Hanson’s Comic characters trace how past NTUC leaders rose

SINGAPORE: Veteran journalist and commentator Bertha Henson has weighed...

WP Team attends People’s Labour Day Rally 2025 at Hong Lim Park

SINGAPORE: Members of the Workers’ Party (WP) attended the...

Desmond Lee: The Dark Horse in the Cabinet

Beyond the headlines, news reports and commentaries, the picture...

© The Independent Singapore