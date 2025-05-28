Otters targeted by stone-throwing men in viral video, NParks steps in

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: The National Parks Board (NParks) has launched an investigation into a suspected animal cruelty case after two men were caught on camera hurling stones at a group of otters in Lorong Halus.

The alleged incident, which took place on Saturday morning (May 24), was brought to public attention by members of the Nature Society Singapore Facebook group.

A video posted to the group shows two men — one dressed in a blue shirt, the other in an orange one — chasing otters near the water’s edge. The footage captures them picking up stones from the grassy banks and throwing them at the startled animals, causing the otters to scatter, with some diving into the water to escape.

According to the original post, one of the men claimed he had resorted to the act because the otters were eating fish.

That explanation, however, has not sat well with members of the public. The video quickly circulated online, prompting strong condemnation from netizens. Many pointed out that otters naturally consume fish and that the men’s actions were cruel and showed a lack of respect for wildlife.

Several commenters urged that the perpetrators be held accountable.

NParks has since confirmed that it had received reports about the incident. A spokesperson said the board treats all allegations of animal cruelty seriously and is conducting a thorough investigation.

The spokesman added that ensuring the welfare of animals is a shared responsibility and encouraged members of the public to report any suspected cases of abuse through the NParks website or by calling 1800-476-1600.

Under the Animals and Birds Act, individuals found guilty of animal cruelty for the first time can face up to 18 months in prison, a fine of up to $15,000, or both.

Repeat offenders face jail terms of up to three years, fines of up to $30,000, or both.

NParks also reminded the public to observe safe and respectful behaviour around wildlife. Otters generally do not pose a threat unless they are provoked or feel cornered, the spokesperson said.

Members of the public are advised to keep a safe distance and to refrain from feeding, touching, chasing, or attempting to handle otters, especially if otter pups are present, as adult otters are protective and may react defensively.