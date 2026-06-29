OSC: Victims of online harassment, image abuse, and doxxing in Singapore can now get faster help from new government agency

SINGAPORE: Singapore has launched a new government agency to help victims of serious online abuse get faster support and relief.

From June 29, the Online Safety Commission (OSC) will accept reports involving five types of online harm: online harassment (including indecent harassment), doxxing, online stalking, intimate image abuse, and image-based child abuse.

The commission is part of the Online Safety (Relief and Accountability) Act 2025, which also introduces stronger legal protections for victims. Singapore is among the few countries with a dedicated government body focused on helping victims of online harm.

As harmful online behaviour continues to affect more people, authorities hope that faster intervention will reduce the lasting impact on victims and discourage abusive conduct, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported (June 28).

Victims can report cases at no cost

Victims who are Singapore citizens or permanent residents, or who have a recognised connection to Singapore, can submit reports free of charge through the OSC’s website.

Victims will need to provide details of what happened, along with supporting evidence such as screenshots, images, videos, or web links. If available, they should also include the alleged offender’s account name.

Parents or guardians are encouraged to report cases involving children under 18. Someone authorised in writing by the victim may also submit a report on the victim’s behalf.

For harassment and stalking cases, victims must first report the content to the platform where it appeared. If the platform doesn’t respond promptly or gives an inadequate response within 24 hours, the case can then be referred to the OSC. More urgent cases of image abuse can receive faster intervention under the new online safety law.

New powers target harmful content quickly

If the commissioner believes online harm has occurred, the OSC can direct individuals, page administrators or online platforms to stop or limit the harm.

That may include removing harmful content, restricting accounts, or taking other steps to prevent further abuse. Ignoring these directions is a criminal offence.

Six major online service providers have additional responsibilities under the new law due to their reach in Singapore. They include Meta’s Facebook and Instagram, Google’s YouTube, X (Twitter), TikTok, and SPH Media’s HardwareZone forums.

Victims and their families can also receive counselling and reporting support through community organisations, including Fei Yue Community Services, Samaritans of Singapore, SHE-SG Her Empowerment, Singapore Children’s Society, and TOUCH Community Services.

New legal rights strengthen victim protection

The law also creates new civil claims covering the same five categories of online harm.

People who suffer online abuse can seek damages through the courts against those who post harmful content, administrators who fail to act after being notified, and platforms that don’t respond within required timeframes.

For the most serious cases involving intimate image abuse or image-based child abuse, courts will award at least S$5,000 for each image or recording if the victim succeeds in their claim. Victims may also apply to identify anonymous offenders if they intend to pursue civil proceedings.

Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo said the new measures are intended to do more than just remove harmful content. She said they are meant to discourage harmful online behaviour from becoming normalised and to help Singaporeans participate in the digital space with greater confidence.

Online abuse can escalate quickly, while getting harmful content removed has traditionally taken days or even longer. The OSC gives victims an easier path to seek help while placing a bigger responsibility on platforms and offenders to act promptly.

If it delivers on that promise, it could help make Singapore’s online spaces safer and more accountable for everyone.