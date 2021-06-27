Orange & Teal: Will Lee Hsien Yang be there? And will Jamus Lim now open a Cockles café?

- Advertisement -

Covid-19 continued to hog the headlines, with the unsatisfactory rate of vaccination among elderly Singaporeans a growing concern. Race and racism had a big let’s get the conversation going airing by Finance Minister Lawrence Wong. But, to me anyway, the story of this week was Orange & Teal.

What’s that? Is it a health drink? A deluxe spa? A REIT? A bird? A plane? No, it is a café just launched by Chee Soon Juan and his wife, Huang Chin-Meh. It is at Rochester Mall in Buona Vista.

The Singapore Democratic Party secretary-general wrote in his Facebook: “It’s been a long-term dream of ours to have a place where Singaporeans come together to not just have a great meal or have that heart-warming cuppa, but a place where we get together with our loved ones and friends and get to know each other all over again. A place where intelligent discussion, even impassioned debate, takes place. A place where the conversation’s even better.

“ ‘Where the conversation’s even better’ – I’ve got that engraved above the doorway.

“To be perfectly honest, I’m not a businessman. I never was and I don’t think I will ever be. But I’ve always wanted to start a social enterprise of sorts to support causes close to my heart. I’ll talk about this including the vision of this venture another day.”

Orange & Teal, from early reports, has the trappings of a normal well-appointed F & B outlet. The ambience should appeal to a young with-it crowd, with the café’s good taste furnishing. Food seems nice and reasonably priced. Service is up to par. So, well done and best wishes. From the looks of it, there should be enough support to help sustain it. Two friends of mine, who are well-known food entrepreneurs and influencers, have already reacted. One said: “Soft power” (referring to the potential of gaining fans and friends through the feel-good shared experience). The other said: “Very smart political move – getting to Singaporeans through their stomachs! But he cannot himself be politicking in his restaurant. There is a fine line.”

Indeed, the fine line. But Chee seems to have bigger things on his mind. Orange & Teal is not just about food? He should just concentrate on making it a successful business. Do it well and he chalks up a reputation as a doer which should, in turn, help him in his career as a politician.

The café idea is great. He earns goodwill and money (if successful), and his wife can run it while he pursues his political goals. No conflict here. He can continue to carry out his promise to be a full-time Member of Parliament, if elected. That must be his bigger aim.

Meanwhile, Orange & Teal is such an unusual move in the slow-mo political scene in Singapore that it has become a fairly hot talking point. No disrespect to Dr Tan Cheng Bock’s ukulele skills and Pritam Singh’s ability to do a decent rendition of that Hokien karaoke anthem Ai Piah Jia Eh Yia (To Win You Have To Fight).

Chee said he wanted to call it “The Reading Room” but was outvoted 4-1 by his family. Options touted by online attempts at jest included “Hong Lim Park Café”, “Dare To Dream” and “Phoenix Park Club”.

And so many questions too.

Will Murali Pillai patronise the joint?

Will Lee Hsien Yang be there?

Will Bukit Batok residents enjoy a 10 per cent discount? SDP members – (obviously )? Other Opposition party members?

Will it start an Opposition trend? Will Jamus Lim open his own café called “Cockles”?

Not since Front Page (the now defunct Mohamed Sultan Road pub started by a Business Times journalist) has an F & B outlet gotten this level of free media space.

Cheers and bon appetit, may the conversations roll at Orange & Teal.

Chinese Covid-19 vaccines and many elderly Chinese Singaporeans

Is there a big problem here? Pictures of people waiting for Sinovac jabs at private clinics seem to show mainly PRC (?) men and women in the queues. Not surprising as they are doing it out of a sense of loyalty to China, whatever the level of the vaccine’s efficacy compared with other approved non-Chinese ones.

But, apart from the usual reluctance because of possible perceived complications, why are some elderly Chinese Singaporeans more keen on the Chinese vaccines? Ostensibly, some claim they have been developed “more naturally” (like Traditional Chinese Medicine). Logically, they would feel that since Covid-19 has been contained in China, why is there any question about China-made vaccines?

More information, more light need to be thrown at the reluctance issue.

Tan Bah Bah, consulting editor of TheIndependent.Sg, is a former senior leader writer with The Straits Times. He was also managing editor of a local magazine publishing company.Follow us on Social Media

