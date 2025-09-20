Oracle’s Larry Ellison, briefly the richest man in the world, has a Chinese wife nearly half a century younger

SINGAPORE: It’s been an amazing year for Larry Ellison, the 81-year-old co-founder of software giant Oracle.

At this point, he is currently the second-richest man in the world, having overtaken Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg. For a brief moment earlier this month, Mr Ellison even unseated Elon Musk in pole position.

On Sept 10, Oracle saw a single-day net worth gain of US$101 billion (S$130 billion) on the back of growing demand for AI, which meant Mr Ellison’s net worth grew to US$393 billion (S$505 billion), while Mr Musk’s was US$385 billion (S$495 billion). But since Mr Musk’s net worth grows by US$573 million (S$736 million) every day, it did not take long for him to get on top of the list again.

Aside from having more money than 99 per cent of humanity, however, Mr Ellison has also been married more than, well, most of us, to put it mildly.

As reported in the news recently, he has tied the knot for the sixth time, this time to a woman born in China and who is 47 years younger than he is.

The latest Mrs Ellison

The newest of the Oracle co-founder’s brides is a woman named Jolin Zhu, though she is also known as Zhu Keren. Ms Zhu, now aged 33 or 34, was born in China but has been living in the United States for many years now and is a US citizen. She went to Bard College at Simon’s Rock in Massachusetts and then later transferred to the University of Michigan, from where she has a bachelor’s degree in International Studies.

She and Mr Ellison have been seen together in public events since 2018. He separated from his fifth wife, Nikita Khan, in 2016, and their divorce was finalised in 2020.

After graduating from the University of Michigan, Ms Zhu moved to the San Francisco Bay Area. One of the apartments where she lived was near the former headquarters of Oracle.

Today, she and her husband have homes in California and Florida.

When exactly the two tied the knot is unknown. The world got wind that they were married in November 2024 when a donor group from the University of Michigan called Champions Circle publicly thanked “Larry and his wife Jolin.”

Ms Zhu had allegedly been instrumental in the multi-million dollar deal that saw the transfer of Bryce Underwood, a quarterback with the United States’ National Football League (NFL), from Louisiana State University to the University of Michigan.

Mr Ellison has two children with his third wife, Barbara Boothe. David Ellison and Megan Ellison are both successful film producers. /TISG

Read also: Goh Cheng Liang, Li Xiting, and Forrest Li lead Forbes’ Singapore’s richest in 2025; number of SG billionaires rose to 49