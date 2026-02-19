// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, February 19, 2026
Asian couple
Photo: Freepik / rawpixel.com (for illustration purposes only)
Relationships
2 min.Read

‘Only an uncle locked eyes with me’ — Recent poll suggests Singaporeans flirt the least in Southeast Asia

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: A recent Time Out Loud survey polled 18,500 people across major global cities about love, dating, and romance. Participants were asked how often they spot someone attractive, flirt, head out for a potentially romantic night, and go on dates. The results were clear: Singapore was lagging.

According to Time Out Singapore, Singaporean respondents said they see someone attractive 7.8 times a month on average, which is roughly twice a week. However, they reported that they flirt just over three times a month, and when it comes to going out on nights that might lead to romance, they responded that they do so just 1.9 times a month. This was apparently the lowest in Southeast Asia.

Meanwhile, regional neighbours are putting themselves out there. In Manila, residents flirt 6.6 times a month on average. In Bangkok, people flirt and head out six to seven times a month and report having sex 9.1 times a month. Kuala Lumpur and Hanoi aren’t far behind, with at least four flirty attempts and four to five romantic nights out each month.

See also  Singaporean man asks if not having a car is a ‘dealbreaker’ for women — local women respond: ‘No, it’s not’

In short: While others are shooting their shot, Singapore is… simply gazing.

Online reactions to the findings were painfully relatable. One netizen shared, “I once smiled at someone in the MRT, and they said ‘err why are you smiling, do I know you?’ I never smiled again.” Another joked, “Only an uncle locked eyes with me.” The struggle is real.

Some commenters went deeper. “I think the average SG person needs to be properly taught how to communicate and how to receive communication, and how to address emotions and receive emotions. I think a lot of people here are taught that feeling emotions and [being] vulnerable is bad,” one wrote. Another playfully pointed out, “Cause since young, we’ve been taught not to talk with strangers.”

There may be practical reasons too. Dating in Singapore isn’t exactly cheap. Dinner, drinks, and transport can add up quickly. Eventually, romance starts feeling like another calendar invite that needs approval.

See also  Man says his pregnant GF wants him to pay “S$2000 for maternity pictures”

Another thing to consider is that some people prefer their freedom, privacy, and time for friends and community. It’s not always a bad thing to be alone and have all the time in the world.

Still, if you’re tired of constructing entire relationships in your head during the North-South Line commute, perhaps it might be time to try something different. Smile again. Say hi. Suggest coffee. The worst that can happen? A slightly awkward train ride.

And who knows, right? Maybe the next time you lock eyes on the MRT (hopefully not with an uncle this time, but to each their own), you’ll actually start something new.

