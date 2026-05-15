‘Only 6 months left to live’: Parents race to raise S$1M for toddler’s cancer treatment in Singapore

SINGAPORE: The family of a three-year-old girl battling an aggressive form of cancer is appealing for donations to help fund nearly S$1 million in life-saving treatment after doctors warned that she urgently needs care within the next six months.

Darlene Marcella Xu, who was born in Indonesia in February 2023, was first diagnosed with acute monocytic leukaemia, or AML-M5, in March 2024 after months of worsening symptoms.

According to her family’s fundraiser, Darlene began suffering from persistent coughing, recurring fevers, and a loss of appetite when she was just over a year old. Her parents reportedly brought her to hospital several times, where she was initially diagnosed with pneumonia.

Despite receiving medication, her condition continued to deteriorate.

Doctors at a hospital in Pekanbaru later discovered that she had AML-M5, a severe and fast-progressing form of blood cancer with a reported five-year survival rate of 33.4%.

The hospital was only able to offer a basic treatment plan that reportedly carried a 20% chance of success.

A turning point came when a Singapore-based pastor involved in mission work learnt about Darlene’s condition and helped bring her to Singapore for further treatment.

She was admitted to the National University Hospital, where she began undergoing advanced treatment, including preparations for a possible bone marrow transplant.

With help from their church community and donors, Darlene’s family managed to raise around S$50,000 to begin treatment.

Although the process was physically demanding for the toddler, her condition later stabilised. Earlier this year, Darlene celebrated her third birthday and also marked Chinese New Year with her family, who expressed gratitude to supporters for their prayers and contributions.

However, Darlene’s cancer relapsed in April 2026. According to the fundraiser, doctors warned that without urgent treatment, the young girl may not survive beyond six months.

“She will need a second bone marrow transplant and further treatment,” the fundraiser stated.

Darlene is currently undergoing chemotherapy and has reportedly been struggling with side effects, including fever and shivering, while her parents continue caring for her through the treatment process.

Her expected medical expenses are projected to reach as high as S$993,000.

Despite the daunting amount, support has continued pouring in from donors in Singapore, Indonesia, and other parts of the world. Supporters have also left hundreds of messages offering encouragement and prayers for Darlene’s recovery.

Those wishing to contribute can do so through Darlene’s campaign page on Give.Asia. According to the fundraiser, all donations will be managed by the platform and paid directly to the hospital for her treatment.