Singapore — After a man ordered a cake to be delivered to his girlfriend at exactly 11.59 pm the night before his birthday, he gave a tip of $20 to the bakery owner who brought the order over personally, and some netizens said this tip was too small.

Given that the man who ordered had extremely specific instructions that depended on perfect timing and that required the delivery person to go above and beyond the call of duty, well, many other netizens agreed as well.

Some time ago, a man ordered an Earl Grey strawberry shortcake that costs $45 from The White Ombré bakery and said he wanted the cake to be delivered before midnight.

Under additional instructions, the man wrote, “Please request for your delivery guy to arrive around 1145 to 11:50pm so he won’t miss the timing. Put the cake on top of the cake box and light the candles at exactly 11:59pm then ring the doorbell. I will be inside with my girlfriend and when we open the door, please help sing happy birthday together with me.”

Mustsharenews reported that at first, the owner of the bakery felt that the customer was asking for a lot, and later chose to deliver the cake himself to help surprise the birthday celebrant.

However, on the night of the delivery, he forgot to bring a lighter. And so, even though it was already 11.45pm, he rushed to the nearest 7-11 and bought one so that the surprise would go without a hitch.

The surprise went very well indeed, and the happy customer gave the bakery owner a “generous” $20 tip.

While the feel-good story touched many hearts when it was reported on Monday (Jul 12), a number of commenters said the tip could have actually been more generous.

Others left less-than-kind remarks about the customer.

Some netizens playfully warned the customer to watch out, or he could lose his girlfriend to the “delivery guy.”

One netizen called the owner of The White Ombré “husband material.”

