Saturday, February 21, 2026
29.3 C
Singapore
Hand typing on a laptop.
Photo: Depositphotos/Fotofabrika (for illustration purposes only)
Only 1 in 5 Singapore and Malaysia professionals are truly AI-ready, report finds

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Apparently, only one in five professionals across Singapore and Malaysia consistently demonstrate artificial intelligence–ready skills, including persistence, curiosity, and reflective learning, according to new data from workforce intelligence company Epitome Global, based on aggregated skills assessments conducted between 2023 and 2025.

Media OutReach Newswire reported that, of more than 200 respondents, while over 70% said they have advanced digital literacy, around 56% rated themselves as having basic decision-making, and around 42% reported only basic confidence in computational thinking. These skills, according to the study, are increasingly required to “supervise” AI tools, interpret AI outputs, and integrate the technology into workflows. 

Epitome CEO Kevin Chan said, “AI tools are scaling faster than workforce readiness. In the next phase of adoption, the differentiator will not be access to technology, but clarity around what people can actually do, how they make decisions, adapt and collaborate with AI-enabled systems.”

The study seems to prove what Western University’s Ivey Business School associate professors Tony Frost and Christian Dippel said in The Independent Singapore’s earlier report that “AI is a skill amplifier, not a skill creator”, which could help boost productivity for professionals with strong judgement and subject-area expertise, but may become a “threat” to younger professionals still trying to build their skills.

See also  Human rights activist rebukes M’sian Youth Minister for hosting Zakir Naik, telling country to move on

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in his Budget 2026 statement that AI will be a major focus of this year’s national budget, with the setup of a new AI Council chaired by PM Wong himself.

For the main points of Singapore’s AI agenda, check here. /TISG

Read also: AI is taking the blame for layoffs — but analysts say it’s really tariffs, overhiring, and cost-cutting

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

