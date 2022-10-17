Online dating safety tips & rules to protect you from either robbery, abduction, rape, or even worst, all of the above, and death!

- Advertisement -

Online dating has become increasingly common, especially with the pandemic and lockdowns we have experienced. It has become that much easier to meet people from different walks of life and geographical locations and increase your chances of meeting one.

Unfortunately, it can also be somewhat dangerous, and it is good to practice some basic rules that will help you stay safe.

One good rule of thumb is to always meet in a public or in a crowded place. No matter how safe or comfortable you feel, make sure you meet in a place where there are lots of people, like a bazaar or mall for example. You can also get someone you know to sit at a table nearby, just in case.

Don’t get into a car or any vehicle with this person if you’re meeting for the first time. If you don’t drive, make your way to the meeting point and go back on your own too, no matter how well the date is going.

Talk on the phone or via video call, not just text before the meeting. The better you know the person, having spoken to him several times on the phone, the better off you are. Talking rather than texting is always better, as it gives you a sense of whom the other person is.

Tell a friend. It always makes more sense if someone knows where you’re going or where you’ve arranged to meet your date. This makes it easier to track you down should anything untoward happen.

Do not go into massive details on the first date by divulging significant information about your life, such as your home address or even your office address. General information is fine, but not too much of it. Keep it casual by opting for a coffee meeting instead of dinner, perhaps.

Don’t opt for alcohol or a place that serves alcohol for your first date. It impairs your judgement and generally isn’t safe as it is crowded and noisy, and it may be easy to be taken advantage of in multiple ways and scenarios.

Read More News:

How to get better sleep

The post Online dating rules to live by appeared first on The Independent World News.

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg