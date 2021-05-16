- Advertisement -

Singapore — The new Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung has stepped up on Facebook to clarify some doubts citizens have regarding the heightened safety measures.

The government recently announced further restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19. The measures start this Sunday, 16 May, and will be in place till 13 June. With many members of the public slightly confused about the restrictions, Minister Ong spoke up to clarify doubts the people might have.

Q1: Can members of the same household go out in groups of more than 2 people ?

Members of the same household staying together can go out as a group to do essential activities, such as going to school or for medical appointment. They can also go out together as a family unit to take care of elderly relatives, like their grandparents.

However, for activities such as grocery shopping, it is recommended to limit to two members, in order to minimise exposure to the virus.

Q2: For a family of four (parents with two children) from the same household, can they travel in the same car?

Yes, as a family unit, households with more than 2 members can travel in the same car or take public transport together.

Minister Ong notes that in these cases, it is important to follow safe management measures when in public places.

Q3: Can my parents continue to come over to my place to care for my children, or can I continue to send my children to their place?

For families who require childcare support, grandparents may go over to help, but do keep to the cap of 2 visitors per household per day.

“You can also send your children to their grandparents’ place, without worrying about the visitor cap.” He wrote.

Enforcement officers will exercise judgement and flexibility.

“But we will not hesitate to take firm actions against the egregious offenders, such as refusing to wear a mask in public and challenging our Safe Distancing Ambassadors, who perform an important public service.” He warns, as more individuals disregard the warnings of ambassadors.

