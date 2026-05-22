One Last Snowfall: Snow City to bid farewell on Sept 30 after 26 years of giving Singapore its very own winter experience; final public campaign to say goodbye marks the end of nostalgic childhood favourite

SINGAPORE: Snow City’s artificial winter is coming to an end after 26 years of operation and will close its doors on Sept 30, 2026, marking the end of one of Singapore’s longest-running family attractions, the Science Centre Board (SCB) announced in their recent media release on May 19.

Before the doors shut for good, the attraction will hold a public farewell campaign called “One Last Snowfall” from June to September 2026, giving visitors one final chance to throw snowballs, slide across ice and revisit a place many Singaporeans remember from childhood school trips and family outings.

The campaign will include limited-time experiences and reduced entry prices, with adults able to buy a Snow Play package for S$19 and children for S$16, down from the usual S$27 and S$23. The package includes one hour of snow play and a bumper car ride.

Snow City’s closure reflects changing visitor interests

SCB said the closure is part of an ongoing effort to keep its offerings fresh and aligned with changing visitor interests and its long-term focus on science education.

Nevertheless, the closure still evokes a sense of childhood nostalgia and fond memories for many who grew up visiting Snow City on school trips and family outings.

Snow City once opened when indoor-themed attractions carried a different kind of novelty; for many families, stepping into freezing temperatures in tropical Singapore felt unusual enough to become a memorable event of the heart in itself.

Over time, Singapore’s attractions scene became more crowded, and visitors gained more entertainment and leisure options. Attractions now face pressure to stay relevant while balancing operating costs, educational goals and changing habits. Snow City appears to have reached this point where reinvention gave way to its closure.

Snow City will be dearly missed… staff will receive redeployment opportunities or severance support

SCB stated its eight full-time employees will receive support during the transition. They have been offered redeployment opportunities within the organisation.

Staff who decide to move elsewhere will also receive career transition assistance and severance support in accordance with their employment terms and existing Ministry of Manpower guidelines.

SCB also stated it will fulfil existing commitments to vendors, and while Snow City will be dearly missed, it remains focused on expanding science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education experiences for Singaporeans.

A goodbye that feels harder than the closure…

Family attractions do close at times… but closure of places tied to childhood memories tends to leave a stronger mark on someone.

Snow City also gave people in Singapore a rare chance to experience winter without even leaving the country, so the farewell campaign carries the feeling of a final visit to a much-loved place, one last time before it forever becomes part of Singapore’s down-memory-lane archive.

If there is one practical takeaway from closures like this, it is to visit such places that mean something while they are still around. Familiar places can always feel permanent until one day they silently, even suddenly, announce their end date.