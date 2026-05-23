One in five workers say they are badly underpaid, global study finds

SINGAPORE: A new global study has found that nearly one in five workers believe they are severely underpaid and would require a substantial salary increase before feeling fairly compensated.

The survey, commissioned by G-P and conducted by Talker Research, polled 4,000 employed adults across the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Singapore and Australia between April 21 and April 29, 2026.

Results showed that 18 per cent of respondents felt their current pay could never satisfy them unless they received a 32 per cent raise.

The findings highlighted growing concern among employees over compensation and workplace transparency, with many workers linking fair pay to how openly companies communicate salary structures.

Only 34 per cent of respondents said they work for organisations that practise some form of pay transparency, whether through formal policies or informal disclosure.

Employees also indicated they were prepared to take action if transparency standards were lacking. Among respondents whose employers did not practise pay transparency, 37 per cent said they would push for formal policy changes, while 18 per cent said they would consider leaving the company entirely.

The issue also appears to influence hiring decisions. If prospective employers did not provide salary transparency during recruitment, 37 per cent of respondents said they would request transparency clauses in their contracts, 17 per cent would negotiate for higher pay and 11 per cent would warn other job seekers about the company.

The study found that 62 per cent of workers were aware of how much their colleagues earned within their own country. However, among respondents employed at companies with an international presence, only 49 per cent said they knew how much their overseas counterparts were paid.

More broadly, 81 per cent of workers described pay transparency as important, while 51 per cent believed existing legal regulations already affect how much they earn.

When asked what factors should determine compensation, 69 per cent cited years of experience and 66 per cent pointed to individual professional skills. Others believed salary should also take into account geographical location and local tax rates, at 30 per cent and 24 per cent respectively.

A strong majority of respondents, 71 per cent, said companies should adopt the strictest available standards on pay transparency even if they do not operate in jurisdictions where such regulations are legally required.

Many also believe governments should play a larger role in enforcing equal pay practices. More than two in five respondents, or 43 per cent, said governments bear the greatest responsibility for ensuring pay equality.

In the United States, 68 per cent of respondents supported the idea of federal legislation mandating pay transparency nationwide.

The research also pointed to growing trust in artificial intelligence as a tool for managing workplace equity.

Forty per cent of respondents said AI could help make work and compensation more equal between employees, while 26 per cent said they would trust AI more than human-led HR departments to audit and assess pay equity.

Some respondents argued that AI may be better equipped to handle large-scale compensation analysis because of its ability to process vast amounts of information quickly and consistently.

One respondent said AI could “handle and review mass amounts of information and data, far more than a human.”

Another suggested AI may be viewed as more objective because it “follows data and rules without personal bias or internal company pressures,” unlike HR departments that may be influenced by company interests or workplace relationships.

The survey included 1,000 respondents each from the US and UK, alongside 500 respondents each from France, Germany, Singapore and Australia.