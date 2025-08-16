// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Photo: Freepik
3 min.Read

On becoming self-employed: ‘How did you find the courage to choose your own path?’

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso

SINGAPORE: Taking a leap from a stable paycheck to self-employment is daunting. Besides money and logistics, there’s the habitually disregarded problem of dealing with other people’s judgments and the emotional burden that goes with uncertainty.

A recent discussion on Reddit emphasised this predicament. “Aside from finances and logistics, how did you handle others’ views on your path? How did you cope with the uncertainty of not having a steady paycheck?” The Redditor was inquiring from those who have successfully transitioned from employee to self-employed.

Opinions don’t pay the bills

One candid response got right to the point: “Why worry about what other people think? Their opinions don’t pay your bills.”

For many, this outlook is decisive. Opting for an eccentric path demands flexibility and resilience, not just in the business world but also in one’s personal life. It’s not just about snubbing the clatter; it’s about concentrating on your dreams, not someone else’s.

When the hustle doesn’t pay off

Not everyone who leaves a salaried job finds success. One commenter shared his brief stint as a real estate agent, a job that appeared to provide flexibility and high earning potential, yet encountered tough realities.

“There is no basic pay,” he said. “Every dollar you spend on marketing, transport, or even coffee with clients comes out of your pocket. The industry is brutal. Clients disappear, and other agents take your leads. It was exhausting. I stopped and went back to my previous job.”

This view stresses a major point: self-employment is not just about autonomy; it’s dauntingly a lot of work. Without a solid inner impetus to keep producing business, the dream can rapidly disappear.

Entrepreneurship: A value exchange

A veteran entrepreneur with over 12 years of experience provided a different viewpoint. He advised that the option between being a salaried worker and an entrepreneur comes down to one question: Are you the one giving the most value, or are you dependent on others?

“If you’re providing the most value in a job, you might be better off working for yourself,” he explained. “In a job, you share the value with your employer. In entrepreneurship, you keep everything you create.”

This viewpoint changes how we think about risk. It’s not just about escaping the 9-to-5 grind; it’s about reaping the full rewards of your efforts.

Modern employment hacks

Interestingly, a new work model is merging job and self-employment. After COVID, some workers—especially in tech—are taking on multiple remote jobs simultaneously.

“In the past, someone might earn $5,000 from one job,” one commenter shared. “Now they can work from home and have two or three jobs paying $4,000 each, making up to $12,000 a month.”

While this approach raises ethical questions, it has become a growing trend. It offers financial benefits without fully diving into entrepreneurship, serving as a possible step toward independence for some.

Choosing your “why”

At the core of this discussion is a significant takeaway: self-employment, entrepreneurship, and juggling multiple jobs are more than just financial choices—they are personal ones.

If your main goal is to earn more, then taking multiple jobs or moving up in your current job might work.

If independence and time are valuable to you, self-employment offers more control, though it comes with more risks.

If you’re seeking passive income and lasting freedom, entrepreneurship may be the way to go—just be prepared for a lot of hard work.

So, how do you manage the judgments of others? You decide whose opinions matter. You build strong reasons for your choices. And most significantly, you know that having doubts or being uncertain about some things is part of the journey, but so is the possibility of creating a life that truthfully feels like your own.

