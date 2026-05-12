OMG: Singapore now offers Malaysian doctors S$110K salary, even before their graduation

SINGAPORE/MALAYSIA: A healthcare Instagram post is drawing attention to how early Singapore is now moving to secure Malaysian medical talent.

In a post published on April 18, the healthcare media platform One Milligram (OMG) Digital Health @omg_digital_health claimed that recruiters linked to Singapore hospitals are already approaching Malaysian medical students even before their final MBBS exams, offering salaries of around S$110,000 a year, along with permanent employment and pension benefits.

The claims were based on an earlier New Straits Times report published on March 29, headlined, “Brain drain worsens as trainee doctors turn to Singapore.”

Recruitment starts even before medical student graduation

According to the Facebook page, recruitment agents have reportedly been targeting students from Universiti Malaya, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, and Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), with graduates signing Singapore employment contracts almost immediately after finishing medical school.

The page also pointed to Singapore’s recent recognition of USM graduates through the Singapore Medical Council, saying the move expanded the eligible Malaysian talent pool by an estimated 30% to 40%.

Malaysia’s healthcare brain drain worsens as trainee doctors turn to Singapore

The New Straits Times reported that only 529 out of 5,000 housemanship placements offered by Malaysia’s Health Ministry in January 2026 were filled. The newspaper cited a research note by MBSB Research, which described the situation as a worsening brain drain within Malaysia’s healthcare sector.

Salary differences appear to be a major factor, as the report said Singapore’s starting pay for doctors can reach about S$110,000 (RM385,000) annually, roughly five to six times higher than Malaysia’s entry-level public healthcare offers.

Singapore also offers permanent employment pathways and pension benefits, while many Malaysian junior doctors still face contract-based appointments and uncertainty over long-term career progression.

Healthcare workers want stability, not just salary

Online reactions to the Facebook post expressed a mix of frustration and resignation. Some commenters argued that it’s no longer so straightforward for Malaysia to retain healthcare workers, especially when neighbouring countries are offering more attractive pay packages and career structures.

Others said the matter involved burnout, long working hours and uncertainty over permanent placements, alongside concerns about salary.

For Singaporeans, the news also shows how regional healthcare competition is intensifying as countries race to secure doctors, nurses and specialists amid ageing populations and rising healthcare demand.

Retention issue vs pipeline issue

Malaysia’s Health Ministry is reportedly working on reforms expected by the end of 2026, including plans to end the contract doctor system and restore permanent appointments for new graduates, according to the New Straits Times report.

Still, the deeper concern remains difficult to ignore. Once medical graduates begin planning their careers overseas before even entering the local healthcare system, the problem ceases to be a retention issue and becomes a pipeline issue, an early loss of future talent.