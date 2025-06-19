Official says solutions are needed as parking problems in JB ‘will only get worse’ because of SG workers

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: The lack of parking spaces in Johor Bahru because of people working in Singapore is bound to “only get worse,” said State housing and local government committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor, on Wednesday (Jun 18).

He told Malaysia’s Star Metro that there is a need for win-win solutions for all parties concerned, which is why the local government is considering ways to address the issue, as vehicle owners seek to save money and choose not to leave their cars in pay-parking areas.

Residents of Johor Bahru have highlighted the problem wherein individuals who are employed in Singapore end up hogging the city’s parking bays. Mr Mohd Jafni said that more and more people, particularly business owners, have complained about the issue.

Another report in The Star quoted a restaurant owner who pointed out, however, that while most of the vehicles belonged to people who work in Singapore, others have been left in parking spaces for several weeks or even longer.

He sometimes resorts to placing chairs or water bottles in parking spaces to ensure that his customers have somewhere to park.

“It is not fair for us and our customers, especially since there is a proper parking area at the terminal with more than enough bays. They prefer parking here to avoid paying at the bus terminal, without caring about how it will affect others,” he told The Star.

Another pointed out that the number of parking spots for JB residents living in the area isn’t enough to begin with, and now they find themselves competing for these spots with those who work in Singapore.

Since the parking space near her home is not fenced, she’s had to park outside it during the times when all the other spaces were taken.

“It is frustrating not being able to park your car at the place you live in, because outsiders are taking up the bays,” she said/

Mr Mohd Jafni added, “This issue was also raised during the recent state assembly sitting, and it seems to have gotten worse over time. We need to study this matter thoroughly before implementing any measures, so that we can come up with a win-win solution for all.”

He added that the issue needs to be addressed sooner rather than later, as it will only worsen as more vehicles enter Johor and more residents own vehicles.

“I appeal to those involved to be more thoughtful. They could just pay a little extra to park at the many available parking areas throughout the city. They are affecting other people’s livelihoods simply because they refuse to pay for parking,” he said, adding that if the government were to impose a two-hour parking limit, car owners would end up needing to pay more than if they chose to leave their car in pay-parking areas./TISG

