Offender fined $3,000 for selling fuel illegally in carparks

SINGAPORE: A man was caught for illegally dispensing fuel from a bulk container stored in a minivan at the junction of Tampines North Drive 4 and Tampines North Drive 5. The offender was charged in court and fined $3,000.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in a social media post reminded that is an offence under the Fire Safety Act to dispense fuel at any premises without a valid licence, primarily the Petroleum & Flammable Materials (P&FM) storage licence. Offenders can be fined up to $10,000 and/or imprisoned for up to six months.

The SCDF emphasised that they are taking such offences seriously and that the authorities would not hesitate to mete out appropriate punishments to offenders.

Another illegal fuel distribution incident

In 2024, when there was a similar incident, the SCDF reported that they had caught three persons for illegally dispensing fuel at carparks along Alexandra Road, Chin Bee Crescent, and Eunos Road. The three offenders were fined between $2,800 and $3,100.

SCDF encouraged members of the public to report any illegal dispensing activities through the SCDF hotline at 1800-280-0000. People can also express their concerns on www.scdf.gov.sg, or the myResponder app.

Why is Singapore’s Fire Safety Act important?

In Singapore, the Fire Safety Act aims to keep people and property safe from fire.

This law generally requires buildings and businesses to install and maintain fire alarms, sprinklers, and other safety equipment in their premises, conduct periodic fire drills, keep emergency exits clear and open at all times, and have a trained Fire Safety Manager (FSM) in large buildings.

The Act ensures safety for workers in the workplace and minimises fire hazards for businesses.

Failure to comply with this Act can lead to fines, legal action, closure orders, and damage to reputation. These consequences are meant to remind people that fire safety is important, and everyone must comply with fire safety rules.