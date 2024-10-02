SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced on Friday, Sept 30, that more than 950,000 Singaporean households living in Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats will receive U-Save and service and conservancy charges (S&CC) rebates this October.

According to The Straits Times, MOF said this is part of the permanent Goods and Services Tax (GST) Voucher scheme and the Assurance Package, marking the third quarterly disbursement for the 2024 financial year.

These rebates aim to help lower- and middle-income households deal with the GST and rising cost of living.

MOF added that the rebates will cover about eight months of utility bills for those living in one- and two-room flats. Meanwhile, the rebates will cover around four months of utility costs for families in three- and four-room flats.

Residents of one-room and two-room HDB flats will receive S$190 in U-Save rebates.

Those in three-room flats will get S$170, while four-room flat residents will receive S$150. Households in five-room HDB flats will get S$130, and those living in executive or multi-generation flats will receive S$110, the smallest amount.

The MOF stated that no action is needed from residents to receive these rebates. The U-Save rebates will be credited directly to households’ utility accounts with SP Services, and the S&CC rebates will be credited directly by town councils.

MOF said that part of the rebates is meant to “soften the impact of higher utility bills” that come from increases in carbon taxes and water prices. /TISG

Read also: 950,000+ Singaporean households to receive U-Save and S&CC rebates this July

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)