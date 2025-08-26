// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, August 26, 2025
29.2 C
Singapore
type here...
OCBC Oversea Chinese Banking Corporation
Photo: Depositphotos/tang90246
Business
1 min.Read

OCBC launches $1 billion blockchain-powered US commercial paper programme

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

SINGAPORE: The city-state’s second-largest bank, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC), announced a new US$1 billion (S$1.28 billion) digital US commercial paper programme. According to a recent AOL report, this indicates an important move in its digital bankrolling policy that taps into the US$1.4 trillion US commercial paper market.

In a calculated initiative to reinforce its dollar capital capabilities, OCBC has employed blockchain technology to introduce the programme. This new initiative complements its existing US$25 billion conventional commercial paper programme, which started in 2011.

The digital programme allows the bank to raise short-term funds more efficiently by issuing tokenised commercial papers. This is a cost-effective instrument that helps corporations manage their immediate liquidity needs.

The first tokenised issuance under the new programme was completed on Aug 20. JP Morgan’s Digital Debt Service platform was the sole dealer for this issuance.

“Singapore’s blockchain ecosystem is moving quickly, and asset tokenisation is gaining real traction. Our focus is now firmly on commercialisation,” said Kenneth Lai, OCBC’s head of global markets. He emphasised the bank’s goal to lead in digital finance.

See also  OCBC to waive loan fees to support women entrepreneurs in Singapore

Funds raised through this programme will be used for general funding purposes, according to a statement from the bank.

With this move, OCBC joins a growing number of global financial institutions using blockchain to streamline operations and find new funding sources. This signals a new era for digital debt markets.

Hot this week

Singapore News

Mark your calendars: A rare ‘blood moon’ will light up Singapore’s sky this September

SINGAPORE: Get ready for a celestial spectacle as the...
Sports

Jonas Vingegaard overcomes crash to win Vuelta a España Stage 2

Visma–Lease a Bike’s rider Jonas Vingegaard launched an impressive...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

WP: Singapore should leave no stone unturned to build a resilient nation for the future

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued a response to...

Sylvia Lim on fellow WP leader Faisal Manap: ‘I will miss him in Parliament.’

SINGAPORE: Workers' Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim posted a...

Jamus Lim says he’ll raise questions in Parliament about train disruptions if needed

SINGAPORE: In a Monday morning (Aug 18) social media...

Aljunied residents surprise Pritam Singh with cake and flowers for his birthday

SINGAPORE: When Workers’ Party (WP) chief and Leader of...

© The Independent Singapore