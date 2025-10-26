// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Sunday, October 26, 2025
Photo: OCBC Group
1 min.Read

OCBC Group partners with the Singapore Sports Hub to host one of Southeast Asia’s largest pickleball tournaments next year

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: OCBC Group is partnering with the Singapore Sports Hub to host one of Southeast Asia’s largest pickleball tournaments at the National Stadium next year, supported by OCBC Bank, Bank of Singapore, Great Eastern, and Kallang Alive Sport Management, according to the group’s press release on Saturday (Oct 25).

The tournament will feature more than 20 pickleball courts, specially set up at the National Stadium, with about 2,000 players expected to compete over three days. To build excitement for the main tournament, over 500 players will take part in a lead-up series of pickleball games and activities. 

The lead-up series will begin in early 2026, with the main tournament taking place in the third quarter of the year.

Eight new outdoor pickleball courts open for public use from January 2026 will also be introduced.

Two junior tennis courts at Kallang Tennis Hub and three basketball courts at the National Stadium’s Promenade will be converted into dual-use courts for pickleball, tennis, or basketball. Set play times for each sport will be arranged to make booking easier for everyone, with bookings starting from S$5 during non-peak hours. Those interested in pickleball activities may register at Singapore Sports Hub.

OCBC’s private banking subsidiary, Bank of Singapore, will also host an invite-only corporate challenge for the bank’s clients and leading corporates who are pickleball enthusiasts.

More details about the series and tournament will be announced in the first quarter of 2026, OCBC said. /TISG

