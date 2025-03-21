Technology

Nvidia claims humanoid robot revolution is closer than you think—Are we ready?

ByJARA CARBALLO

March 21, 2025

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA —Humanoid robots could be working alongside humans in just a few years, according to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Speaking at Nvidia’s annual developer conference on Tuesday (March 18), Huang said these robots are no longer a distant dream but a near-term reality, especially in manufacturing.

“This is not a five-years-away problem; this is a few-years-away problem,” he told reporters. “Literally, humanoid robots may soon be wandering around our workplaces.”

Featured in a recent GMA News Online story, his keynote address at Nvidia’s annual developer conference on Tuesday, was delivered in front of an enthusiastic crowd at a packed hockey stadium in San Jose, California. Huang introduced new software tools designed to help robots navigate and interact with their surroundings, bringing AI-powered automation closer to everyday life.

Huang sees manufacturing facilities as the ideal starting point for widespread humanoid robot adoption. He explained that manufacturing environments, with their structured tasks and controlled settings, are perfect for robots to thrive. “Factories are a natural fit,” he noted. “The domain is much more defined, and the use case is clear, making it easier to measure the value.”

See also  Nvidia briefly surpasses Apple as most valuable company before market close, hitting US$3.53T

According to Huang, the economic feasibility of humanoid robots is also a significant factor. “The cost of renting a human-like robot is around $100,000, which is pretty good economics,” he said, emphasising the financial practicality of incorporating robots into production lines.

With Nvidia leading the charge in AI development, the future of humanoid robots seems closer than ever. The manufacturing industry is poised to be the first to embrace this technological leap, and Huang’s forecast could soon transform the way we work.

ByJARA CARBALLO

Related Post

Technology

MINDEF-SBF exercise finds 20% of workers click on phishing links, almost double the global average

March 20, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Singapore News Technology

Oracle to power Singapore military with cutting-edge cloud computing and AI services

March 19, 2025 Gemma Iso
SGX Technology

75% of Singapore security leaders report machine identity breaches

March 19, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Malaysia

Melaka chosen as the official venue for Visit Malaysia Year 2026 launch

March 21, 2025 Micllavier Pangan
International

Get rich before you get old — The race against ageing in emerging markets

March 21, 2025 Gemma Iso
Sports

Eilish McColgan feels ‘numb’ to body-shaming social media comments

March 21, 2025 Aiah Bathan
Asia

Chinese woman asks for $6,800 for undervalued chores, divorce court gives her 5 times more

March 21, 2025 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.