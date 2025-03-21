SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA —Humanoid robots could be working alongside humans in just a few years, according to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Speaking at Nvidia’s annual developer conference on Tuesday (March 18), Huang said these robots are no longer a distant dream but a near-term reality, especially in manufacturing.

“This is not a five-years-away problem; this is a few-years-away problem,” he told reporters. “Literally, humanoid robots may soon be wandering around our workplaces.”

Featured in a recent GMA News Online story, his keynote address at Nvidia’s annual developer conference on Tuesday, was delivered in front of an enthusiastic crowd at a packed hockey stadium in San Jose, California. Huang introduced new software tools designed to help robots navigate and interact with their surroundings, bringing AI-powered automation closer to everyday life.

Huang sees manufacturing facilities as the ideal starting point for widespread humanoid robot adoption. He explained that manufacturing environments, with their structured tasks and controlled settings, are perfect for robots to thrive. “Factories are a natural fit,” he noted. “The domain is much more defined, and the use case is clear, making it easier to measure the value.”

According to Huang, the economic feasibility of humanoid robots is also a significant factor. “The cost of renting a human-like robot is around $100,000, which is pretty good economics,” he said, emphasising the financial practicality of incorporating robots into production lines.

With Nvidia leading the charge in AI development, the future of humanoid robots seems closer than ever. The manufacturing industry is poised to be the first to embrace this technological leap, and Huang’s forecast could soon transform the way we work.