Saturday, July 19, 2025
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
Photo: Facebook/Bobo Choi
1 min.Read

Nvidia CEO to sell more advanced chips to China after H20 ban, warns of ‘tremendous loss’ for firms in potential US$50B AI market

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has signalled the company’s intention to sell more advanced chips to China, warning that it would be a “tremendous loss” for American firms to miss out on the country’s artificial intelligence (AI) market, which could be worth up to US$50 billion in the next two to three years.

Speaking at a press conference in Beijing, China, on Wednesday, Mr Huang told CNBC, “I hope to get more advanced chips into China than the H20.”

Referencing Hopper, Nvidia’s chip architecture that the H20 chip is built on, he noted, “Today Hopper’s terrific, but some years from now we will have more and more and better and better technology,” adding that as technology continues to evolve, it is “sensible that whatever we’re allowed to sell in China will continue to get better and better over time as well”.

The Nvidia CEO’s remarks came after the company said on Monday that it would resume sales of the H20 chip in China—a chip specifically designed to bypass earlier export controls on Beijing.

On July 14, Mr Huang announced in the company’s blog that Nvidia is filing applications to sell the H20 GPU again, adding that US authorities had assured the company that licences will be granted, with hopes of starting deliveries soon. He also announced a “fully compliant” RTX PRO GPU that is a “digital twin AI for smart factories and logistics”.

In June, CNBC reported that Mr Huang also pointed out that if US firms are kept out of China’s AI market, competitor Huawei has “got China covered”.

At the press conference in Beijing, Mr Huang said that export controls are beyond the company’s control and can be highly disruptive to the business. “It is our job only to inform the governments of the nature and the unintended consequences of the policies that they make,” he added. /TISG

