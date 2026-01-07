// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, January 7, 2026
Singapore
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
Photo: Facebook/Bobo Choi
Nvidia CEO says robots are ‘AI immigrants’ that can offset ageing workforce and boost economic growth

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

LAS VEGAS: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang described robots as “AI immigrants” that could help ease global labour shortages and drive economic growth on Tuesday (Jan 6).

Speaking at the CES technology show in Las Vegas with about 130,000 attendees, he argued that having robots would create jobs rather than replace human workers.

As companies hope robots can break into mainstream use, the Nvidia CEO said “AI immigrants” could help on manufacturing floors and do “work that maybe we’ve decided not to do anymore,” which he said would help offset an ageing workforce and demographic decline while boosting economic growth, AFP reported.

His comments echo those of other Silicon Valley leaders, particularly Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who cite population decline and ageing workforces as reasons to embrace automation.

He then added, “When the economy grows, we hire more people.”

Mr Huang estimated that worker shortages due to ageing populations and demographic decline could reach “tens of millions,” not just thousands. /TISG

See also  Record closure of private schools, but world renowned ones too?

Read also: ‘I don’t believe we are in an AI bubble,’ Nvidia CEO says as he claims a ‘quite extraordinary’ turning point in the AI industry that justifies costly computing infrastructure

