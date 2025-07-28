Nvidia and Tesla led Singapore’s most searched stocks in June

SINGAPORE: Nvidia and Tesla were the most searched stocks by Singaporeans in June 2025. Nvidia topped the list with about 276,600 Google searches in Singapore, while Tesla recorded 192,600 monthly searches, Singapore Business Review reported, citing data from forex broker BrokerChooser.

Globally, Nvidia saw 14.6 million monthly searches. Earlier this month, the US chipmaker became the first publicly traded company to reach a US$4 trillion (S$5.14 million) market value amid the AI boom.

Meanwhile, the report noted that searches for “Tesla stock” in the city-state went up by 103.6% compared to the same time last year.

Software provider Palantir came in third, with 57,340 monthly searches. This year, the software firm, which provides services to US military and intelligence agencies, recently became one of the top 20 most valuable public companies in the US by market capitalisation.

Meta, which finalised its US$14.3 billion investment in AI startup Scale AI last month, ranked fourth with 56,170 searches. The deal came with Scale AI co-founder and CEO Alexandr Wang leaving the company to join an artificial general intelligence (AGI) team being formed by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Other names on the list included Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba (45,750), Apple (43,740), and Google’s parent company, Alphabet (32,400).

BrokerChooser said it used the keyword analytics tool Ahrefs to analyse the most searched stocks on Google, starting with a seed list of the 50 largest companies by market capitalisation. The study also included data from Visual Capitalist on stock market participation rates by country, with data collected on Jul 8, 2025. /TISG

