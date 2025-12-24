Nvidia aims to ship first H200 chips to China before Chinese New Year after Trump’s approval

Nvidia plans to start shipping its H200 artificial intelligence (AI) chips to China before the Chinese New Year in mid-February, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The chipmaker intends to use its existing stock to fulfil initial orders, shipping 5,000 to 10,000 chip modules, which is roughly 40,000 to 80,000 H200 chips, the first two sources said. The third source added that Nvidia also told its Chinese clients it will expand production, with new orders opening in the second quarter of 2026.

However, approval from Beijing is still pending, and the shipment timeline could change depending on government decisions, as the third source said that the whole plan is “contingent on government approval,” adding, “nothing is certain” until the official go-ahead.

If approved, these shipments would be the first H200 chips delivered to China after US President Donald Trump allowed such sales earlier this month, given that the US takes a 25% cut of the sale.

Nvidia and China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology have yet to respond to requests for comment. /TISG

