Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Singapore
Photo: Depositphotos/ serezniy (for illustration purposes only)
Featured NewsHealth & Fitness
NUS research links gestational diabetes to higher risk of developmental disorders in children and cognitive risks for mothers

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: New research led by the National University of Singapore (NUS) has found that gestational diabetes is closely associated with reduced cognitive function in pregnant women and a higher risk of developmental and behavioural disorders in their children.

The international study, which included the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at NUS’ Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, examined nine million pregnancies across 20 countries, including Singapore.

The study found that pregnant women with gestational diabetes scored 2.47 points lower on cognitive function tests compared to women without the condition.

The IQ scores of children exposed to gestational diabetes were also found to be nearly four points lower than other children. They were 36% more likely to develop attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), 56% more likely to have autism, and 45% more likely to experience global or partial developmental delays.

These results were presented at this year’s European Association for the Study of Diabetes annual meeting.

In Singapore, gestational diabetes affects about one in five pregnant women, a rate higher than the global average. Autism is also more common here, with roughly one in 150 children affected, a rate which is higher than in many other countries as well.

The researchers behind the study said early detection and proper management of gestational diabetes is critical, not just to reduce pregnancy complications but also to protect the long-term cognitive health of both mothers and their children.

They added that while the study points to clear links between the condition and developmental risks, the exact ways in which gestational diabetes impacts a child’s brain remain uncertain. Longer-term research will be needed to better understand the connection.

